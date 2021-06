During the pandemic, Brandon Maxwell proposed an “80 per cent business, 20 per cent fun” format for his team calls. It’s likely his riotous new take on the little black dress – look one from the pre-spring 2021 collection – was created during the latter meeting segments. Naturally Hailey Bieber, who never stopped dressing up in lockdown, was first in line to try on the deconstructed version of the classic LBD. Neither the midriff cut-out nor the dramatic thigh split could faze Bieber, who is a consummate professional at the shoulders-back, best-leg-forward Instagram pose.