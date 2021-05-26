Severe Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Oneida; Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR ONEIDA...MADISON...NORTHEASTERN CORTLAND...SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 155 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Forestport to near East Homer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Utica, Rome, Sullivan, Oneida, Kirkland, Lenox, Pompey, Lee, Verona and Westmoreland. Multiple trees and powerlines have been reported down by law enforcement in Onondaga and Madison Counties. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH