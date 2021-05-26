Special Weather Statement issued for Trumbull by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Trumbull A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN TRUMBULL COUNTY At 157 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Newton Falls, or 10 miles west of Warren, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Warren, Niles, Hubbard, Cortland, Newton Falls, Lordstown, Vienna Center, Hilltop, Leavittsburg, Maplewood Park, Girard, Vienna, McDonald, Orangeville, Yankee Lake, Brookfield Center, South Canal, Churchill, Howland Center and Bolindale.alerts.weather.gov