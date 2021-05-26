Special Weather Statement issued for Trumbull by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Trumbull The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Eagle Creek At Phalanx Station affecting Trumbull County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Scioto River Near Larue affecting Marion County. Portage River At Woodville affecting Sandusky and Wood Counties. Black River At Elyria affecting Lorain County. Scioto River Near Prospect affecting Delaware and Marion Counties. Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck affecting Holmes and Wayne Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Eagle Creek At Phalanx Station. * Until this evening. * At 6:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.1 feet. * Flood stage is 9.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by this afternoon and continue falling to 6.4 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, Barclay Messerly Road south of the Warren Airport in Braceville floods. Knowlton Road will be threatened.