Trumbull County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Trumbull by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Trumbull A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN TRUMBULL COUNTY At 157 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Newton Falls, or 10 miles west of Warren, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Warren, Niles, Hubbard, Cortland, Newton Falls, Lordstown, Vienna Center, Hilltop, Leavittsburg, Maplewood Park, Girard, Vienna, McDonald, Orangeville, Yankee Lake, Brookfield Center, South Canal, Churchill, Howland Center and Bolindale.

alerts.weather.gov
Trumbull County, OHweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Trumbull by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Trumbull The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Eagle Creek At Phalanx Station affecting Trumbull County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Scioto River Near Larue affecting Marion County. Portage River At Woodville affecting Sandusky and Wood Counties. Black River At Elyria affecting Lorain County. Scioto River Near Prospect affecting Delaware and Marion Counties. Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck affecting Holmes and Wayne Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Eagle Creek At Phalanx Station. * Until this evening. * At 6:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.1 feet. * Flood stage is 9.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by this afternoon and continue falling to 6.4 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, Barclay Messerly Road south of the Warren Airport in Braceville floods. Knowlton Road will be threatened.
Ashland County, OHweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 06:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Erie; Geauga; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lake; Lorain; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne; Wyandot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Pennsylvania and north central and northeast Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Ashland County, OHweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lorain, Lucas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 05:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lorain; Lucas; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Portage; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne; Wood; Wyandot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.