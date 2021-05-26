Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chautauqua A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY At 156 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lakewood, or 10 miles west of Jamestown, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Jamestown, Lakewood, Falconer, Long Point State Park, Jamestown West, Frewsburg, Busti, Gerry, Celoron, Panama, Bemus Point, Stedman Corners, Niobe, Stow, Kennedy, Ellery Center and Ashville. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 7 and 13. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov