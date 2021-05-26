Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chautauqua A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY At 156 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lakewood, or 10 miles west of Jamestown, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Jamestown, Lakewood, Falconer, Long Point State Park, Jamestown West, Frewsburg, Busti, Gerry, Celoron, Panama, Bemus Point, Stedman Corners, Niobe, Stow, Kennedy, Ellery Center and Ashville. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 7 and 13. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 01:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The western Southern Tier, mainly in colder valley locations. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.