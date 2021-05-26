Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 01:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The western Southern Tier, mainly in colder valley locations. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.