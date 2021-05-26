Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Lamoille by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Lamoille; Orange; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Windsor A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL LAMOILLE...WESTERN CALEDONIA...NORTHWESTERN ORANGE...CENTRAL ADDISON...SOUTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN...NORTHWESTERN WINDSOR AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 155 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hinesburg to Bridport. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Barre, Middlebury, Montpelier, Cornwall, Calais, Braintree Hill, Weybridge, Monkton Ridge, Waterbury Village, Lincoln, Monkton, Monkton Boro, New Haven, Worcester, Middlesex, Granville, Cabot Village, Ripton, Woodbury and Moretown. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.