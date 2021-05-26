Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chenango County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Oneida; Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR ONEIDA...MADISON...NORTHEASTERN CORTLAND...SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 155 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Forestport to near East Homer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Utica, Rome, Sullivan, Oneida, Kirkland, Lenox, Pompey, Lee, Verona and Westmoreland. Multiple trees and powerlines have been reported down by law enforcement in Onondaga and Madison Counties. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Oneida, NY
County
Cortland County, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
City
Chenango, NY
City
Lenox, NY
City
East Homer, NY
County
Madison County, NY
City
Pompey, NY
City
Madison, NY
City
Cortland, NY
City
Westmoreland, NY
City
Kirkland, NY
County
Chenango County, NY
City
Forestport, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Severe Flooding#Flash Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Northeastern Cortland#Madison Counties#Heavy Rainfall#Wind#Drive#Siding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Lackawanna and Pike counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Oneida County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Oneida FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Mohawk, NYObserver-Dispatch

Mohawk Valley to get a taste of summer this week

The mercury is expected to rise into the lower 80s later this week across the Mohawk Valley, a first taste of summertime heat. The warm spell is above average, but nothing record-breaking, said National Weather Service lead meteorologist Mike Kistner. “To get into the 80s toward the middle to end...
Canastota, NYWKTV

Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for Canastota woman

CANASTOTA, NY - A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Madison County woman who authorities say went missing Friday morning. Cheryl S. Wilkinson of Canastota was last seen on North Peterboro Street in Canastota around 11:00 a.m. She is described as a 5'4" tall white female with gray hair and brown eyes. She was driving a white 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with the license plate # 94626MB. Officials say she may be in the Marcy area, or may have traveled to Utica or Rochester.
Cortland, NYcnycentral.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics in Cortland, Madison Counties

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Cortland and Madison Counties will be holding single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics next week. Cortland County will hold a clinic on Wednesday, May 19th at the SUNY Cortland Ice Arean from 4 to 6 p.m. A clinic in Madison County will be held on May 20th...
Madison County, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Missing Madison County Woman, 77, Located

Authorities in Madison County have canceled a Missing Person Alert for a 77-year-old Canastota woman was unaccounted for. The Madison County NY Government Facebook page says that alert was called off shortly after 7:00PM Friday evening after Cheryl Wilkinson was safely located. There was some concern as to her whereabouts and safety as authorities said she suffers from dementia and was possibly in need of medical attention.
Cortland, NYcortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Tuesday, May 11

Your Cortland County weather forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021:. Much of the day will be quiet and cool, but a late disturbance will bring some chances for precipitation. Frosty sunshine this morning will give birth to fair-weather clouds by the late morning hours. These clouds will stick around through the afternoon.
Oneida County, NYOneida Dispatch

Regional tourism officials discuss upcoming activities in Oneida County

Oneida County, N.Y. — Vaccinations are increasing and limitations are being uplifted; what could this mean for Oneida County Tourism? The Chamber Alliance and Genesis Group of the Mohawk Valley Region recently hosted a virtual discussion with regional tourism professionals to help residents get an idea of what activities are forthcoming.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

A Re-Cap of ‘This Week in Central New York’ (5/6)

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This past Saturday’s featured guests include:. Kerri Green,...
Chenango County, NYEvening Sun

Chenango County COVID-19 Update For Friday

CHENANGO COUNTY – As of Friday there are 87 active cases of COVID-19 in Chenango County, and seven individuals are currently hospitalized. The Chenango County Department of Health confirmed there have been 3,342 total cases of COVID-19 in Chenango. There have been 74 confirmed deaths. Story Continues Below Adverts. The...