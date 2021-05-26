Cancel
Oak Bluffs, MA

Oak Bluffs: Summer at Featherstone

By Megan Alley
Martha's Vineyard Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer arrived rather abruptly on Saturday last, bringing high temperatures and humidity. We had become used to the cold spring thus far and it was a shock to be thrust into summer so quickly, but haven’t we all been complaining about the cold weather and wishing for summer heat? But Sunday brought lower temperatures, no humidity and brief rain showers in the early evening, which washed away much of the pollen leaving green puddles in its wake. The plants bloomed in the heat and the lilacs opened their blossoms fully at last bringing forth memories of Memorial Days past.

WCVB

Monday, May 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Martha’s Vineyard in Spring

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Water changes from a gray to a blue-green, flowers begin to bloom, and with restaurants reopening it can only mean one thing: it is spring on Martha’s Vineyard. Shayna Seymour takes a stroll near the Edgartown Harbor light, checks in at the Harbor View hotel, visits the Oak Bluffs Gingerbread Houses, and warms up with a bowl of conch chowder. She also tours the Martha’s Vineyard Museum where she learns about the little-known history of Black and Native American whaling captains.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: Community parks

I had a friend ask me if I ever remember May as being so cold for so long. I think this is the coldest May in memory, but at this age my memory sometimes cannot be trusted. Sunday last brought sunshine, and greetings, flowers, gifts, and cards from children and grandchildren. Family members worked diligently to clean the flower beds and repair the winter damage to the shrubs. I optimistically filled the humming bird feeders and they were hung on the pole. Within the hour Buzzy, as he is fondly called, was buzzing and dancing back and forth between the feeder and the new catnip plant in the garden. Grandson Jeremy started his vegetable seeds early in the sunroom and now we have a box with lettuce ready to harvest. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, my favorite source for information and humor, “Lettuce is like conversation. It must be fresh and crisp, so sparkling that you scarcely notice the bitter in it.” Charles Dudley Warner, American editor (1829-1900).
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah: Spring and summer events

The time has now come in Aquinnah when you can safely say “Happy spring.” Although it is not as green in town as it is down-Island, the trees are budding (so too is the poison ivy — watch out!), the daffodils are fading but will soon be replaced by irises, and the lilacs are blooming. I wouldn’t put your winter clothes away just yet, but you are probably not going to need snow pants again until at least October. It’s nice to see people out in their gardens, clearing beds and making things pretty.
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: Town history and traditions

It has been another golden week of warm days. We could use some rain, as the ground is quite dry, but it’s hard not to enjoy a string of lovely days. Everything is turning green, the soft greens of new leaves, wrapping trees and bushes in a froth of chartreuse against the blue sky. Lilacs, dogwoods, rhododendrons, azaleas, magnolias, and viburnums are bursting into bloom. It all seems to happen so quickly every year.
vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Launches Town Meeting Season

Oak Bluffs kicked off the annual town meeting season on the Vineyard. Voters made their way through 46 articles on the warrant with moderator Jesse Law 3rd will presiding.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Vaccine bus announces Vineyard schedule

A medically-equipped vaccine bus offering free walk-up COVID-19 vaccines will be on-Island Saturday. The bus will make its first stop at the Portuguese American Club in Oak Bluffs from 10 am to 1 pm and then drive over to the TestMV site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School from 2 to 6 pm.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Island libraries screen Piet Oudolf film

Programs showcasing the work of Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf are being presented this month by the Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, West Tisbury, and Chilmark libraries. Oudolf’s signature gardens exist in New York, Chicago, the Netherlands, Southwest England, and even the desert of Western Texas and the forests of Pennsylvania.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

A Vineyard tale

Having read T. Elizabeth Bell’s “Goats in the Time of Love,” I was thrilled to dive into her newest jewel, “Counting Chickens: A Martha’s Vineyard Novel.”. Like her first book, animals are featured in Bell’s novel, and have to do with one of the main character’s means of making a living. The Crested Cream Legbar chickens belonging to the endearing protagonist Remy Litchfield are integral to the high-end provisions (and services) she provides in her exclusive concierge business called Nest, which she is struggling to get off the ground.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Drive-in movies are back

The Oak Bluffs select board unanimously approved the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival’s request to continue a drive-in movie series at the YMCA and add some live performances into the mix. The drive-in would be held Wednesdays through Saturdays, 5:30 to 9:30 pm. Film Festival executive director Brian Ditchfield said the...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Water taxi to provide down-Island service

A water taxi has been given permission to pick up passengers in Vineyard Haven and ferry them to Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. Falmouth Water Transportation Inc., which operates a ferry service from Falmouth Harbor to Edgartown each summer, is launching the new water taxi service aboard a 2006 Chesapeake 46-foot vessel, a former charter fishing boat, that has yet to be renamed, according to the company’s proposal submitted to Tisbury. The idea is to offer an alternative to overland transportation on the Island. Snacks and beverages, including alcohol, will be offered aboard the vessel.
vineyardgazette.com

Boat Fire in Lagoon Pond Sees Quick Response

A boat fire on Lagoon Pond Wednesday afternoon saw an all-out response from firefighters and emergency personnel on both sides of the pond. The call came in at around 2:25 p.m. from the owner-manager of Prime Marina, according to Tisbury police Sgt. Max Sherman, who responded to the scene. Sergeant...
vineyardgazette.com

Minnesingers Soar in Tabernacle Concert

Before two deeply appreciative audiences at the Oak Bluffs Tabernacle last weekend, live choral music returned to the Vineyard for the first time since before the pandemic took hold 14 months ago. Friday and Saturday’s concerts by the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Minnesingers packed more than a year of...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: Mother’s Day

May has arrived bringing more flowers, and I think the meaning of May is that we “may” get sun or rain or winds or heat or cold, or perhaps even snow. But to quote the Old Farmer’s Almanac of May 1896: “This is the farmer’s busy month — plowing, planting, hoeing, and killing worms, bugs and the whole tribe of biting insects which threaten to destroy his crops.” I have yet to see many insects so far, and the most destructive creature in my home has been the squirrels who overnight chewed through the wooden top of our bird seed box to gain a free meal.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Flower power

A delightful springtime celebration of floral creations is happening at the 25th annual Art of Flowers show. While colorful blooms are sprouting around the Island, Featherstone in Oak Bluffs is showcasing art, photos, jewelry, and ceramics with a focus on flowers this month. There is even a speaker series about using flowers as medicine, quilting floral patterns, and baking bread with blossoms. For details, visit featherstoneart.org, or call 508-693-1850.
vineyardgazette.com

House Move

William Claghorn of Vineyard Haven, who enjoys cataloging his reminiscences, has figured out that the town of Vineyard Haven has been picked up and literally shuffled, and then spread out again, all within his memory. To prove this statement, astonishing as it seems, he has listed the houses which have been moved from one location to another.
vineyardgazette.com

Minnesingers Sing a Song of Resilience

Last spring the Minnesingers concert was canceled, like nearly every other event. In December the show went on, but only by video for its Christmas concert shown at the Martha’s Vineyard Drive-In before the school’s Zoom performance of It’s a Wonderful Life. But this weekend, the regional high school’s elite...
capecodtimes.com

WHOI, Hugh Jackman & a cancer cure: 7 top things to do on Cape Cod May 7-13

Woods Hole Film Festival will continue its virtual screening series with the documentary “Jim Allison: Breakthrough,” by filmmaker Bill Haney and narrated by Woody Harrelson. The 2019 film is a story of one man’s quest to find a cure for cancer. Allison won the 2018 Nobel Prize for discovering the immune system’s role in defeating the disease after a decades-long struggle against medical skepticism and the resistance of the pharmaceutical industry.
vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Inks Fire Chief Contract

The town of Oak Bluffs inked a three-year contract with incoming fire chief W. F. Nelson Wirtz on Tuesday, more than 18 months after the departure of former chief John Rose left a revolving leadership door in the department. According to the contract, which was provided to the Gazette, Mr....