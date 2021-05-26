Cancel
Edgartown, MA

Edgartown: M.V. Garden Club

By Gail Gardner
Martha's Vineyard Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend was a mix of emotions. We ventured to Natick to lay our Mimi to rest next to my father-in-law, John Casey, on Saturday in a very short but sweet service. It brought up different emotions for all of us. Of course, there was sadness. Mimi was a big part of all of our lives. Because it was in Natick, there was a lot of nostalgia about Don’s childhood and surprise for all the changes that have happened over the years. I had an appreciation and awareness for how amazing the Island community, where everyone turns out for funeral services because so many of us still know each other. Mimi wanted a small private service so it was exactly what she wanted but at the same time, I felt like even a small private service on the Island is always more people because there is a closeness here that is still a part of so many of us, even now with so many “new” Island residents. I do wonder, though, how much longer that close-knit community will exist here. The times, they are a-changin’.

