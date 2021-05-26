Cancel
Donovan Mitchell Is Back! Was Game 1 A Fluke? Memphis Grizzlies Vs Utah Jazz Game 2 Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds

By Jay Rubin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies upset the Utah Jazz 112-109 on Sunday in the first game of their opening round series, but was that victory a fluke because superstar Donovan Mitchell wasn’t playing?

The Series’ Storyline: Do the Grizzlies have any chance against a fully healthy Jazz?

How To Watch: The Grizzlies vs Jazz will be played at Vivant Arena in Utah, with tip-off at 10 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on TNT, which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

You can also watch it with a subscription to fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).

Betting Odds:

Team

Over/Under Points

Moneyline

Grizzlies

+9.5 (-110)

Over 219 (-113)

+350

Jazz

-9.5 (-110)

Under 219 (-108)

-455

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Betting Stats For Memphis:

The Over is 5-0 in Memphis’ last five playoff games as underdogs

The Grizzlies average the fourth-most rebounds per game in the NBA.

The Grizzlies have no new injuries.

Betting Stats For Utah:

The Over is 4-0 in Utah’s last four games as home favorites and their last four games as playoff favorites.

Utah shoots the three at a 38.9% rate, good for the fourth-best rate in the league

The Jazz have no new injuries.

Where The Public Is Betting:

The spread bets are nearly even, with the Jazz receiving 51% of them.

The Over is getting 66% of the Over/Under bets.

The Jazz are dominating the Moneyline, gathering 77% of the bets.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

