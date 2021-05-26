New York State Division of Human Rights announces settlements of accessibility complaints against Redbox, Coinstar, ecoATM

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Brian C. Gallagher, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General Northeastern Region (“DOT-OIG”), announced today that the United States filed and settled a civil fraud lawsuit against NAUGHTON ENERGY CORPORATION (“NAUGHTON ENERGY”) and two of its owners, its president, MARIETTE NAUGHTON, and her husband, JOSEPH NAUGHTON (collectively, “Defendants”). NAUGHTON ENERGY, a Pennsylvania-based fuel distributor, supplied diesel fuel to vehicles and equipment used in connection with the federally funded New NY Bridge Project (the “NNYB Project”), a construction project to replace New York’s Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge. The settlement resolves the United States’ allegations in a False Claims Act lawsuit that Defendants fraudulently caused the submission of false claims by causing the prime contractor on the NNYB Project (the “Prime Contractor”) to misrepresent compliance with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (“DBE”) rules, which require participation of businesses owned by women and minorities. Specifically, the United States alleged that NAUGHTON ENERGY, MARIETTE NAUGHTON, and JOSEPH NAUGHTON misrepresented to the Prime Contractor that NAUGHTON ENERGY was solely performing millions of dollars of work on the NNYB Project when in fact much of that work was performed by a non-DBE subcontractor. As part of the settlement approved yesterday by U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, NAUGHTON ENERGY, MARIETTE NAUGHTON, and JOSEPH NAUGHTON admit and accept responsibility for conduct alleged in the Government’s complaint and, pursuant to the terms of a settlement based on their ability to pay, have agreed to pay $692,000 over the next five years to the United States.