New York State Division of Human Rights announces settlements of accessibility complaints against Redbox, Coinstar, ecoATM

wnypapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies will modify kiosks for use by individuals with visual impairments. The New York State Division of Human Rights announced settlements of three disability discrimination complaints filed against kiosk companies Redbox Automated Retail LLC, Coinstar LLC, and ecoATM. The complaints, which were initially filed by the division's initiated action unit, alleged that the companies’ kiosks were not accessible to individuals with visual impairments. As a result of the settlements, the companies have agreed to modify kiosks throughout New York state in order to ensure access for individuals with visual impairments. The companies will also pay civil fines to the state of New York totaling $85,000.

