A 42-year-old Sebastian County man has been charged with health care fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud the federal government of more than $88 million. Billy Joe Taylor, 42, of Lavaca, is the owner and operator of Vitas Laboratories LLC of Barling (Sebastian County) and Beach Tox LLC of Torrance, California. He allegedly used access to patient and medical provider information from previous lab testing orders to file phony claims for tests, including COVID-19 tests, that were never ordered or performed, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.