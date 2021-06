Two armed robbery suspects who threatened to kill an elderly woman, were caught in Red Bluff with help from the Red Bluff Police Department on April 28. Timothy Wilt, 33, and 24-year-old Allissa Long, both of Oroville were located at an apartment complex at 820 Kimball Road, where they were arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of robbery, criminal threats, conspiracy, and elder abuse with great bodily injury. Long's bail was set at $50,000, with Wilt held without bail due to a violation of probation warrant.