How Plant and Hynde Made ‘Psychedelic Marmite’ Together

 17 days ago
Robert Plant said he celebrated what he called a “pure” era of songwriting with his 2017 cover of “Bluebirds Over the Mountain,” which featured Chrissie Hynde. The track appeared on his Sensational Shape Shifters LP Carry Fire, 59 years after it became the first song written by rockabilly artist Ersel Hickey. It became a hit for Ritchie Valens and later for the Beach Boys.

