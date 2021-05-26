'Big R': $1,000-to-win demolition derby June 18 at Ransomville Speedway

On Friday, June 18, Triple T Auto Parts will present a $1,000-to-win demolition derby following the completion of the full racing program at Ransomville Speedway. The top three in the demolition derby will receive prize money with $1,000 going to the winner, $750 for second, and $500 for third. The Mad Dog/Heavy Hitter award will also be receiving $500. The top three as well as the heavy hitter will also receive trophies.