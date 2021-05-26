DHEC: Oconee death is a probable COVID case

After being stymied by the breakout of COVID-19, a group concerned with food security for Oconee County is re-forming and hopes to pick up momentum The county’s Agricultural Advisory Board learned last night that the Oconee Food Council can benefit from its blessing and support when the committee makes a financial pitch to the county council. Agriculturist Gwen McPhail, a supporter of the food council, told the advisory board that a county food summit held before COVID proved to be a learning experience. “It is eye-opening,” McPhail says, “how fragile the food system is.” A grant writer for the food council wants to bring together various aspects of Oconee County communities to learn more about who produces food in Oconee and how it’s marketed. McPhail says it’s a concern to her that a couple of outside, computerized farmers market take locally grown food away from the county.