Oconee County, SC

DHEC: Oconee death is a probable COVID case

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 8 days ago

The death last week of an Oconee County resident is being termed by the state health agency as a probable COVID-19 death. The death May 20 was that of a young adult, between the ages of 18 and 34. On DHEC’s report this afternoon: 133 new cases of the virus across the state, but no additional cases in Oconee County. The statewide death toll increased by two persons. Of 4,526 test results, the latest South Carolina positivity is 4.4%. These numbers are data counted over 24 hours at the end of Monday this week.

wgog.com
