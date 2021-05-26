‘No vaccines!’ Driver nearly runs over workers giving COVID shots, Tennessee cops say

A father watched in horror as a drunk driver ran over his son and then went on to reverse his vehicle over the 10-year-old boy’s body. The drunk driver was on his way back home from a pub when he rammed into the child with his black Renault Twingo. The boy was reportedly riding his bicycle at the time with his father and another adult. Due to the collision, the boy flipped over his handlebars and was pushed onto the ground before the driver ran over him. The boy’s father as well as others on the road tried to warn Keith about the boy being trapped under the car. However, the drunk man continued to reverse the vehicle over the child and drove off with the bicycle still trapped underneath.