MBA, MLO Jobs; Marketing, Customer Service, VA, Retention Tools; FHA and VA Program Shifts

Do you think that creativity is waning? Hardly. Some great products and ideas come out of the mundane. Wonder what happens to your unused hotel soap and shampoo? Do you have a loan product that appeals to multi-generational borrowers or owners, or an easy way of processing one? You should since the country has seen an uptick in the number of homes purchased for multigenerational households. Between April and June 2020, the demand increased 15%, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Down payment programs are seeing record-high demand… are MLOs well-versed in their attributes? Wondering where to obtain leads? CalHFA offers free leads for CalHFA Preferred Loan Officers. (Close at least eight CalHFA first mortgages within the periods of Jan-June and July-December and CalHFA will add your contact information to their website and send leads in your area to you.) Of course there is money out there when it comes to creativity. Stewart Information Services is buying Cloudvirga, Snapdocs announced a $150 million Series D funding round at a more than $1.5 billion valuation, and Stavvy announced that it has raised over $40 million in Series A funding. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here, this week’s is sponsored by Shamrock Home Loans, and features and interview by me of CEO Dean Harrington discussing the importance of culture.)