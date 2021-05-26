Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Harrison AVA Mastering EQ effect plugin on sale for $9 USD

rekkerd.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlugin Boutique has launched a sale on the AVA Mastering EQ from Harrison Consoles, offering a 90% discount on the 31-band mastering equalizer effect plugin for a few days only. The AVA Mastering EQ is explicitly designed for the task of mastering your mixes. When 2 adjacent bands of the...

rekkerd.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Harmonic Balance#Harrison Ava Mastering#Plugin Boutique#Au#Aax#Windows And Mac#Sale#Discount#Bands#Final Tone Control#Transparent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersrekkerd.org

Kuassa Studio Bundle EQ and Maximizer plugin suite on sale at 50% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive offer on the Kuassa Studio Bundle, a collection of 3 equalizer effects and a limiter/maximizer. Kratos 2 Maximizer: Limiter/Loudness Maximizer. EVE-AT1: Modeled after the Neve 1081 Equalizer. EVE-AT4: Modeled after the Neve 1084 Equalizer. EVE-MP5: Modeled after the Pultec EQP Program Equalizer and Pultec...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

AVA Multiband Compressor by Harrison Consoles on sale for $19 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced a limited time sale on the AVA Multiband Compressor by Harrison Consoles, offering a 78% discount on compressor effect plugin for a few days only. The plugin features an intelligent multiband compression algorithm that requires minimal effort to get excellent results. Now in the fourth generation,...
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
Computersrekkerd.org

Sonnox audio plugins and bundles up to 75% OFF in Summer Sale

Plugin Boutique has launched a summer sale on Sonnox, offering discounts of up to 75% off across the entire range of audio plugins and bundles through the month of June. Whether you’re looking for inspiration, another colour in your palette, or trying to complete the collection, there might never be a better time to treat yourself.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Computerspostperspective.com

SSL Intros UC1 Hardware Plugin Controller for DAWs

Solid State Logic (SSL) has introduced the new UC1 hardware plugin controller, which incorporates SSL’s experience creating console ergonomics and production workflows. UC1 — which targets music production mixing and post production — offers simultaneous multifunction control of the included SSL Native Channel Strip 2 and Bus Compressor 2 plugins within a DAW session. At the heart of the UC1 is the SSL 360° Plug-in Mixer, allowing users to access and control all of their channel strips and bus compressors in one virtual console overview, offering a true console-like approach to mixing in the box. The UC1 is available for $849.
Video Gamesrekkerd.org

PSP Ultimate Modular Collection for Voltage Modular on sale for $49 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the PSP Ultimate Modular Collection, offering a discount on the collection of modules for the Voltage Modular synthesizer by Cherry Audio. PSPaudioware’s 30 modules fall into two categories: classic effects modules based on our extensive experience in developing high quality bread and butter...
Electronicsmusictech.net

Review: Sonible smart:EQ 3

– Can feel a bit convoluted when you just want some conventional EQ. If a 24-band EQ sounds like an intriguing prospect, then how about one that includes AI assistance to help you create the perfect spectral balance in your parts and mixes?. Price €129 (€89 intro) Contact Sonible. Every...
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Computersrekkerd.org

Get 50% off Image Line’s Harmor (re)synthesizer plugin, on sale for $59 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on the Harmor additive/subtractive synthesizer instrument by Image Line. Just like its little brother Harmless, Harmor is driven by a powerful additive synthesis engine. Its modules will look familiar to subtractive synthesizer enthusiasts: oscillators, filters & phasers, these are featured in Harmor but, because performed through additive synthesis, offer more freedom. You don’t just select filter types, you draw them.
Computersrekkerd.org

Plugin Alliance Summer Sale: 48-hour deals every other day

Plugin Alliance has announced the launch of its 2021 Summer Sale, offering limited time discounts on its audio plugins and bundles. The first two days of the promotion you can purchase three mastering bundles and a vocal bundle at reduced prices. Make sure to sign up to the Plugin Alliance newsletter to get coupon codes to reduce the prices even further.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

TDR Limiter 6 GE plugin by Tokyo Dawn Labs is on sale for $30 USD!

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive 40% discount on the TDR Limiter 6 GE by Tokyo Dawn Labs, delivering versatile, powerful, surgical dynamics shaping via an innovative, beautifully presented plugin. TDR Limiter 6 GE is a modern dynamics compression and limiting toolkit featuring six specialized modules that can be arranged...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Xtant Audio CZ-Alpha brings 80s sounds of Casio CZ synth, on sale for $11 USD

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a limited time sale on the CZ-Alpha classic 1980’s Casio CZ synthesizer instrument library for Kontakt by Xtant Audio. The CZ-Alpha is not only an excellent library for a beginner to start their synth sample collection it is also a totally bodacious choice for the discerning connoisseur to retrofit their template.
Computersrekkerd.org

Simple Chord Detection free VST plugin for Windows

Ultimate Midi Plugin has released a free VST plugin that can detect chords. Simple Chord Detection is an easy to use plugin that detects chords and shows note information with a clean interface. The width of the plugin can be resized, and colors of the background, note, chord, and setting can be changed to any custom color.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Best of NoiseAsh plugin bundle on sale at ADSR

ADSR has launched a bundle of three of NoiseAsh’s most popular products to ever reach the ADSR customers. Vocal Finalizer, Stereo Finalizer, and SpeakerSim are now all available for the price of one. Vocal Finalizer allows you to quickly combine the vocal processing settings for all musical genres is just...
ShoppingThe Gadgeteer

BLUETTI Summer super sale starts now!  – Save up to $947 USD!

SPONSORED DEAL NEWS – BLUETTI is having a Summer sale with MASSIVE discounts and their lowest prices ever! Power your Summer with solar generators, solar panels, and more!. There are so many things to love about summer – Visits to the beach. Having a BBQ in the backyard with the family. Camping in the woods to enjoy the birds singing while taking in the fresh air. People usually have positive associations with summer. But then you have to deal with the heat!
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Computersrekkerd.org

Sugar Bytes Consequence chord sequencer plugin on sale at 54% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a promotion on Consequence by Sugar Bytes, offering a discount of over 50% on the chord sequencer plugin for the next two weeks. CONSEQUENCE is an arpeggiator, which creates a sequence of notes based on the chords that you provide. Up to 3 instruments can be loaded up, and a vast number of sequencing options can be used to control the way that the plug-in “interprets” your input.