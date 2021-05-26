Cancel
Economy

Corporate commitments to address biodiversity lack action

advisor.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than one-third of the world’s big companies are engaged in activities that harm biodiversity by destroying wildlife habitat, according to research from Moody’s Corp.’s ESG division. In a new report, Moody’s ESG Solutions said that, based on a sample of 5,300 large, publicly traded global companies, 38% operate at...

www.advisor.ca
Economy
Environmentscitechdaily.com

UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration: UN Urges Intense Restoration of Nature to Address Climate and Biodiversity Crises

Launching the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, UN calls on countries to meet commitments to restore 1 billion hectares of land. Facing the triple threat of climate change, loss of nature and pollution, the world must deliver on its commitment to restore at least one billion degraded hectares of land in the next decade — an area about the size of China. Countries also need to add similar commitments for oceans, according to a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), launched as the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030 gets underway.
Industrysustainablebrands.com

New Tool Helps Banks, Investors Take Immediate Action to Reverse Biodiversity Loss

New ENCORE biodiversity module by the Natural Capital Finance Alliance enables banks and investors to explore their portfolio’s impact on species extinction risk and ecological integrity — particularly in terms of agriculture and mining. A new ENCORE biodiversity module by the Natural Capital Finance Alliance — a collaboration between the...
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

Moving from ambition to action toward a greener financial system

Reaching net-zero emissions and other climate-related and environmental goals will require significant investments to enable decarbonization and innovation across all sectors of the economy. Greening the financial system is key to making these investments happen. Many countries are still at a nascent stage of greening their financial sector—shifting to a...
EnvironmentInter Press Service

Bridging the Gaps Between Climate Action & Biodiversity Preservation

The following Oped is part of a series of articles to commemorate World Environment Day June 5. KATHMANDU, Nepal, Jun 2 2021 (IPS) - With the climate negotiations getting more and more intense in the light of ensuring meaningful achievements in the upcoming COP- 26 summit in Edinburgh, an event that is key to move forward the pathway towards a net zero future started in Paris, this year World Environment Day on June 5 assumes an even more emblematic meaning.
Energy Industryadvisor.ca

Global insurers’ focus on ESG will impact energy sector: report

The global insurance industry is responding to the call for greater environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment efforts, leading to “ambitious emissions targets” and coverage restrictions for high polluters, said a new report from DBRS Morningstar on Wednesday. Through both the coverage they offer to energy projects and their investment...
Environmentaithority.com

Semtech Advances Commitment to Corporate Citizenship

Appoints first-ever Environmental, Social and Governance officer (ESG) to lead its Sustainability efforts. Semtech Corporation, a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced it has advanced its efforts on key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives promoting corporate citizenship and sustainability, including focusing on diverse, equity and inclusive recruitment practices as well as development of its 1,300+ employees. To lead these efforts Semtech has appointed Charles B. Ammann as its new ESG officer, who will work closely with the committee of the board of directors having oversight on ESG matters. Under Mr. Ammann’s leadership, Semtech will continue to develop and act on strategic goals and key sustainability initiatives.
Public HealthPhys.org

Corporate social responsibility and COVID-19: India's business sector takes action

Researchers at Jaipur National University have examined how companies have been affected by COVID-19 lockdown in terms of their programs of corporate social responsibility. Manish Kumar Dwivedi and Vineet Kumar writing in the International Journal of Indian Culture and Business Management looked at this issue from the psychological, social, cultural, and economic perspectives.
Minoritiescaelusgreenroom.com

Franklin Templeton Part of Corporate Call to Action That Announced New Commitments to Improve Economic and Racial Equity in Financial Services Industry and the Economy

Franklin Templeton and fellow members of the Corporate Call to Action: Coalition for Equity & Opportunity (CCA), a corporate social justice initiative launched by the Connecticut Office of the Treasurer in partnership with the Ford Foundation, announced four new commitments to improve economic and racial equity in the financial services industry and the economy at large.
EconomyHarvard Health

Corporate Purpose and Corporate Competition

Mark J. Roe is David Berg Professor of Business Law at Harvard Law School. This post is based on his recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Socially Responsible Firms by Alan Ferrell, Hao Liang, and Luc Renneboog (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

5 ways biodiversity matters to jobs, health and the economy

On International Day for Biological Diversity, we must celebrate the potential of nature to solve many of the global problems we are facing. Nature-positive economic models in key sectors could provide almost 400 million jobs and over $10 trillion in annual business value by 2030. Here's why biodiversity matters to...
Economy
NRDC

Biodiversity Finance - The Tools at Our Disposal

2020 was supposed to be the “super year” for biodiversity. Building on the Aichi strategic plan adopted in 2010, the release of the “ZERO DRAFT OF THE POST-2020 GLOBAL BIODIVERSITY FRAMEWORK” was well underway until the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the remaining schedule for the rest of the year. However, this...
Tulsa, OKgtrnews.com

ESG Factor Becoming Implemented in the Economy

ESG is the acronym for Environmental, Social, and (Corporate) Governance. The ESG factor is becoming more and more discussed and implemented in all areas of finance, including the energy sector. Many companies are working to define how they impact ESG criteria. Environmental is broad and it includes carbon and methane...
Environment
TheStreet

Lack Of Data Is Single Greatest Challenge For UK Financial Sector To Address Climate Risk Over Next Five Years, Reveals New Survey

LONDON, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The availability of data is the single greatest test firms expect to face over the next five years in order to address climate risk, according to a survey of leading financial institutions by Willis Towers Watson. In addition to 80% of respondents reporting data as their top concern in the transition to a Net Zero economy, difficulty in making quantitative assessments (75%) and insufficient expertise in the actions required (62%) were also revealed as major challenges.
Agricultureearthday.org

Will 2021 be the year governments commit to quality climate education? A growing call for action ahead of the G-20

This blog was originally published by Brookings on June 2, 2021. For nearly 30 years, many governments have acknowledged education as an important element in national and global efforts to combat climate change and for setting the stage for a sustainable future. As with the original U.N. climate treaty of 1992, it is even included in an article of the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement along with such interlocking issues as training and access to information.
AgricultureUN News Centre

Biodiversity is Key to Building a Sustainable Future for All

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema is Executive Secretary, Convention on Biological Diversity. The COVID-19 crisis has served as wake-up call to fix our deteriorating relationship with nature and has reaffirmed that biodiversity is fundamental for human health and critical for sustainable development. Biodiversity decline and the risk of future pandemics have many...
EnvironmentEntrepreneur

Measured Steps Toward an ESG Standard

Comparing commercial properties' environmental, social and governance performance will remain elusive until the industry adopts a shared benchmarking system. As the economy recovers, governments, corporations and financial institutions are committing to responsible environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies and practices in ever-increasing numbers. The commercial real estate industry, as a contributing source of carbon emissions, is under mounting pressure to demonstrate not only meaningful actions, but future commitments to ESG in ways that are measurable. Meanwhile, the industry has become alive to the fact that responsible, actionable ESG is about much more than efforts to “do good” – there is a broad based understanding that a solid, consistent approach to ESG has both near-term and long-term economic benefits too.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

It's time for investors to take a lead on climate policy

While many leading Wall Street firms are making climate pledges, these are not always backed up with action. Investment firms must now integrate public climate policy into their business objectives and activities. Doing so will help meet net-zero pledges, keep increasingly ESG-focused investors onside - and will benefit their bottom...
United Nationsunwomen.org

“Let us commit to action”: UN regional leaders call for concrete steps to integrate human rights standards into business practice

Bangkok, Thailand – A leading regional forum has urged a renewed commitment from business and governments to accelerate progress towards the achievement of the global development goals. Regional heads from eight UN organizations released a joint video statement calling for the “principled collaboration of business and the international community,” to address growing gaps in social justice, public health and environmental progress.