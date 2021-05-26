Corporate commitments to address biodiversity lack action

Comparing commercial properties' environmental, social and governance performance will remain elusive until the industry adopts a shared benchmarking system. As the economy recovers, governments, corporations and financial institutions are committing to responsible environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies and practices in ever-increasing numbers. The commercial real estate industry, as a contributing source of carbon emissions, is under mounting pressure to demonstrate not only meaningful actions, but future commitments to ESG in ways that are measurable. Meanwhile, the industry has become alive to the fact that responsible, actionable ESG is about much more than efforts to “do good” – there is a broad based understanding that a solid, consistent approach to ESG has both near-term and long-term economic benefits too.