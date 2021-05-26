Cancel
Economy

Freddie Mac Business Activity Slowed in April

By by: Jann Swanson
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 16 days ago

Freddie Mac reported this week that its total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 13.2 percent in April compared to a 27.2 percent gain in March. The portfolio balance at the end of the period was $2.785 trillion compared to $2.927 trillion the prior month and $2.434 trillion a year earlier.

