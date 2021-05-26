Freddie Mac Business Activity Slowed in April

June 11, 2021 June 11, 2021 by Tim Ellis and Taylor Marr. Other leading indicators such as home tours and mortgage purchase applications have also slowed. As we head into June, the breakneck pace of the housing market is beginning to slow. Leading indicators of activity are now mostly cooling off instead of continuing to heat up. Adjusted for seasonality, home purchase applications have been falling since late March and are now 7% below the average levels in January and February 2020, before the pandemic began to impact the market, despite low mortgage rates and easing access to credit. The cooling market is also reflected in a four-week decline in pending sales and a drop in Redfin’s demand index, which is down 12% from its late March peak. Taken as a whole, the data paints a picture not of a bursting bubble, but a clear change from the overheated spring market.