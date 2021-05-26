Cancel
Brazil federal debt falls in April, Treasury revises public financing needs

 8 days ago

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt fell 2.9% in April from the month before to 5.09 trillion reais ($959 billion), the Treasury said on Wednesday, adding the total domestic debt stock fell 2.7% to 4.85 trillion reais. The Treasury also revised its 2021 public debt financing parameters,...

Public Healthwibqam.com

Brazil’s GDP rises 1.2% in first quarter, back to pre-pandemic level

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy expanded by 1.2% in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday, the third quarter of growth and faster than economists had expected, taking Latin America’s largest economy back to its size at the end of 2019 before the pandemic. Growth was driven by services, industry...
Economywibqam.com

Brazil on track for ‘very strong’ 2021 growth, says economy minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy is on track to register “very strong” growth this year, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, as the accelerated roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations and protocols help the economy build on its solid performance in the first quarter. Guedes was speaking after figures showed...
Economykitco.com

Suriname requests 70% haircut on commercial debt, bond prices fall

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Suriname requested a 70% nominal haircut on its debt to external commercial creditors and a 30% cut on its debt to official creditors, the government said on Wednesday. The government proposed a $236 million instrument maturing in 2029 to replace amounts outstanding, interest and...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK government borrowing falls in April

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British public borrowing totalled 31.696 billion pounds ($44.93 billion) in April, the first month of the new financial year, down from 47.315 billion pounds a year earlier when the public finances first felt the full impact of the COVID pandemic, official figures showed on Tuesday.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Ecuador central bank foresees 2021 growth rebound of 2.8%

QUITO, June 1 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s central bank on Tuesday said it expected the economy to grow 2.8% this year, a strong recovery after a 7.8% contraction in 2020 as the country struggled with the coronavirus pandemic. That forecast, nonetheless, was down from an estimate for 3.1% growth the bank...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Chile's Economy Posts Record Year-Over-Year Growth in April Aided by Weak Comparison

SANTIAGO(Reuters) -Chile's economic activity soared a record 14.1% in April, the central bank said on Tuesday, with growth magnified by a weak comparative figure in the previous year and early signs of recovery from months of coronavirus-induced stagnation. The bank's monthly IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Foreigners show 'sufficient interest' in Russian debt, finance ministry says

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors show “sufficient interest” in buying into Russian debt instruments despite the widening of anti-Russian sanctions earlier this year, the Russian finance ministry said on Thursday after a successful Eurobond placement. Russia raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in two Eurobond issues on Thursday,...
BusinessCNBC

Treasury yields fall with the 10-year rate at 1.56%

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with the 10-year Treasury note yield hovering around 1.56%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 5 basis points 1.557% at around 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped about 5 basis points to 2.253%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.
BusinessHuron Daily Tribune

Brazil's economy grows more than expected in first quarter

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's economy grew more than expected in the first quarter of 2021, continuing its rebound from pandemic recession as many declined to hunker down amid COVID-19's brutal second wave. Latin America's largest economy grew 1.2% from the fourth quarter, according to data the national statistics...
Charge Enterprises Secures $16.5 Million of Debt Financing

Charge Enterprises Secures $16.5 Million of Debt Financing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced that it has received $16.5 million of debt financing from an institutional Investor. Proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of ANS Advanced Network Services, a turnkey provider of direct current power installation, 5G and small cell telecommunications services, along with ongoing operations. $5.5 million of the financing is convertible at $3 per share and matures in three years and the balance of $11.5 million is in the form of a senior secured non-convertible note that pays a coupon of 7.5% per annum and matures in 18 months. As part of the transaction, Charge issued the investors three-year warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,870,000 of its common stock at an exercise price of $4 per share.
Marketsmonitordaily.com

MMP Capital Reports 500% Y/Y Increase in April Financing Originations

MMP Capital, a lender specializing in equipment financing, leasing and unsecured capital financing, originated more than $18 million in financing in April 2021, marking a 500% increase compared with April 2020 and a 125% increase compared with April 2019. “Early quarter months are key indicators for future production since these...
Businessthepaypers.com

Uncapped raises USD 80 mln for debt financing solutions

UK-based startup Uncapped has raised an USD 80 million funding round of debt and equity to launch a suite of banking services tailored to the needs of tech-driven companies. The startup plans to extend the model of giving companies a way to get their revenue upfront not just to SaaS companies but also to the sector of ecommerce. The round was led by Lakestar. Uncapped’s previous investors include All Iron Ventures, White Star Capital, Global Founders Capital, and Mouro Capital. The company plans to use the cash to move into the banking space, with new products and services. In 2021, the company began issuing Visa cards.
Businessrealclearmarkets.com

Some Day There May Be a Debt Crisis, So Sell Federal Assets Now

For years, economists have been debating the best way to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio. The fear is that we may soon cross over to a point of no return that inevitably leads to some form of debt crisis. However, in recent years, a growing number of economists and commentators have come to believe that the debt doesn’t matter. Thanks to permanent low interest rates and low inflationary risks, we can disregard the debt and achieve low unemployment and high output.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar lags G10 peers as greenback falls

(Adds details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar dips 0.2% against the greenback * Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2029 to 1.2078 * Canadian 10-year yield hits lowest in nearly 3 weeks By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as domestic data showed a likely drop in manufacturing sales in April, with the currency remaining capped by last week's 6-year high. The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2060 to the greenback, or 82.92 U.S. cents, the biggest decline among G10 currencies. Last Tuesday, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by higher commodity prices this year and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance. Still, the current loss of momentum for the loonie could be temporary. "We continue to target a deeper push below 1.20 in the coming months," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "There appears to be little concern at the central bank about the CAD and the message is clear that the central bank will keep policy settings aligned with the economy as it works toward its goals," the strategists said. Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April from March, giving back some of the previous month's increase, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed. The U.S. dollar hit 4-1/2 month lows against a basket of peers as markets seemed to accept U.S. Federal Reserve arguments that monetary policy should stay easy because inflationary forces are broadly weak. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 2 cents higher at $66.07 a barrel, supported by rising demand from the approach of the Northern Hemisphere's summer driving season and lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve. The 10-year hit its lowest since May 7 at 1.478% before edging up to 1.480%, down 6.3 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler)