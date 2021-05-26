Cancel
Fertilizing warm season grass pastures

By Brad Schick, Nebraska Extension
Cover picture for the articleFertilizing warm-season grass is a practice some producers do, but one should consider forage needs, the value of the forage, and fertilizer costs. Warm-season grasses are very efficient at using water and nutrients. Where moisture is present, warm-season grasses will grow rapidly when air and soil temperatures increase. With fertilizer, growth will be more abundant resulting in more hay or grazing days. Mid-May to early-June is the window to fertilize.

