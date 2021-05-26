Fertilizing warm season grass pastures

Owning land is a real privilege. I didn’t realize how much of a privilege it was when I first got the deed to my 20 acres here in Hartslog Valley in 1983 because I was younger and full of ambition to restart this old farm. We knew the land was good because before we bought it we went down to the soil conservation office to see what the soil was like underneath this farm. Their records showed that this was a good limestone bedrock valley and our soil was mostly a rich loam over clay that had accumulated over thousands of years in the trough of this valley along the headwaters of Crooked Creek. That was good enough for us and the purchase was made. Having learned my basic farming skills in the Kettle Moraine region of south/central Wisconsin I was amazed to find that once I started working my land there were no rocks or stones in this ground. There, we had to pull ‘stoneboats’ behind tractors every spring to pick loads of glacier strewn rocks that rose up with the frozen ground, but here the glaciers never made it this far, stopping just north of us on the Allegheny Plateau. Since we were limestone and not shale, our garden beds are rock free. There is a clay base several feet underneath the topsoil, but our rich surface soil is a joy to work with.