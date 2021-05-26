Cancel
Trouble Paying for Internet? Emergency Broadband Benefit Program has Launched

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBBP), which we announced last month, has now started! This FCC program temporarily provides broadband service to families struggling to afford internet connection. It includes a discount of up to $50 per month to eligible households, up to $75 per month for eligible households on Tribal lands, and a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop, or tablet.

