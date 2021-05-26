Trouble Paying for Internet? Emergency Broadband Benefit Program has Launched

Many UK consumers and businesses are not aware of the benefits of gigabit broadband which puts its rollout at risk, the Gigabit Take-up Advisory Group (GigaTAG) has warned. The group, assembled by Which?, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) at the request of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), has recommended that Ofcom works with broadband firms on common terminology to cut through advertising jargon and describe gigabit broadband and its benefits in straightforward terms.