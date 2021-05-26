Cancel
After Rand Paul controversy, Richard Marx unveils “evil plan for world domination” on ‘Colbert’

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Sen. Rand Paul received a suspicious package at his home this week, he issued a statement in which he seemingly blamed Richard Marx for inspiring people to harm him. On Tuesday night’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Richard and Stephen turned the story into a comedy bit. Paul...

go955.com
U.S. PoliticsNY Daily News

See Richard Marx troll Senator Rand Paul on ‘The Late Show’

Balladeer Richard Marx exploited his public feud with Kentucky congressman Rand Paul with an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”. Tuesday’s program began with a mash-up of old videos and photos accompanying an updated version of Marx’s 1989 hit tune “Right Here Waiting,” that appeared to feature Marx on vocals, though a show representative told the Daily News that wasn’t actually the 57-year-old Grammy winner singing.
CelebritiesWUKY

Suspicious Package Delivered To Rand Paul's Home

The FBI and Capitol Hill are investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to Sen. Rand Paul's home in Kentucky, Politico reported. On Monday Paul tweeted "I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder-filled letter.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rand Paul Blames ’80s Pop Sensation Richard Marx After Receiving Suspicious Package

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has attempted to place blame on Richard Marx—yes, the 1980s pop sensation—after a suspicious package filled with a white powder was delivered to his home. Fox News reported that the package came with an illustration showing Paul in a neck brace and the message: “I’ll finish what your neighbor started, you motherfucker.” In his statement regarding the incident, Paul linked the package to a Sunday tweet in which Marx—known for ’80s hits “Don't Mean Nothing” and “Should’ve Known Better”—offered to buy a drink and give a hug to Paul’s neighbor, who shattered some of the senator’s ribs during a fight over lawn care in 2017. Paul criticized Twitter for allowing “C-list celebrities” to “encourage violence” against him and his family, adding in his statement: “Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter.” Marx pushed back against the accusations on Twitter, and said the backlash against him proves Trump fans are the “ultimate snowflakes.”
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Rand Paul Blasts Twitter for ‘Stoking the Anger’ After Suspicious Powder Sent to His Home: They Think Everything’s ‘Jolly Well Hilarious’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blamed Twitter for the sociopolitical atmosphere that resulted in a suspicious package being sent to his house. Paul gave an interview on Tuesday to SiriusXM radio host Julie Mason, who asked him about the incident this week in which he received an envelope full of white powder. The senator answered by speaking of the resulting investigation from the incident and how FBI has initially determined that the powder was not anthrax.
Congress & CourtsMercury News

Why Rand Paul blamed Richard Marx after ‘powder-filled letter’ was sent to home

A package containing white powder was sent to the home of Sen. Rand Paul — who called out ’80s pop music star Richard Marx for “encouraging violence” against him. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the package received Monday at the Republican senator’s Kentucky home, according to the FBI Louisville office’s spokesman Tim Beam. Part of the investigation is determining what the substance is.
Congress & Courtsfloridanewstimes.com

Richard Marx dismissed allegations that Rand Paul instigated violence against him

For Senators Rand Paul I want to continue strengthening Richard MarxIt looks like 80’s hit makers are waiting for him here … on Twitter. Marx has not taken a break on social media after Paul publicly accused the singer of calling for violence against him. Senator suggested that the suspicious, powder-filled letter was the reason it was delivered to his home on Monday.
Congress & CourtsGreenwichTime

Rand Paul Thinks Richard Marx Is the Reason He's Getting Suspicious Packages

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is convinced that a tweet by singer-songwriter Richard Marx is the reason he received a suspicious package at his home on Monday, May 24th. As Politico reported, Paul received an envelope at his home in Kentucky that contained an unidentified white powder that’s currently being examined for harmful substances. Fox News then noted that the envelope contained a photoshopped image of Paul in a neck brace, arm cast, and walking with a crutch with a note that read, “I’ll finish what your neighbor started, you motherfucker.”
Violent Crimesradionowhouston.com

Billie Eilish Performs “Your Power” On Colbert

Billie Eilish opened up a lot on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She addressed the rumor that she was wearing a wig during the Grammys. Then when she revealed that she was blonde she broke an Instagram record. Not long after she broke the record again with her latest cover shoot with British Vogue. Eilish talked about how the response she got from that shoot made her “not want to post anymore.” She also gave us a little tease saying she’s shooting something for Amazon Prime Day. Check out the full interview below and her amazing performance of her latest song “Your Power”.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

FBI investigates white powder sent to Rand Paul’s home as he hits out at Richard Marx for inciting violence against him

FBI and Capitol Hill police have launched an investigation into a suspicious white powder that was delivered to Rand Paul’s home with a threatening message as the senator accused pop singer Richard Marx of calling for violence against him.A large envelope containing white power with a doctored image of the Republican senator arrived at his home on Monday, senior adviser to the senator Sergio Gor said.The picture showed the senator heavily bandaged, walking with a crutch as a gun appeared to aim his head. The message on the package said: “I’ll finish what your neighbour started you motherf*****.”The package...