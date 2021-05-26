After Rand Paul controversy, Richard Marx unveils “evil plan for world domination” on ‘Colbert’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has attempted to place blame on Richard Marx—yes, the 1980s pop sensation—after a suspicious package filled with a white powder was delivered to his home. Fox News reported that the package came with an illustration showing Paul in a neck brace and the message: “I’ll finish what your neighbor started, you motherfucker.” In his statement regarding the incident, Paul linked the package to a Sunday tweet in which Marx—known for ’80s hits “Don't Mean Nothing” and “Should’ve Known Better”—offered to buy a drink and give a hug to Paul’s neighbor, who shattered some of the senator’s ribs during a fight over lawn care in 2017. Paul criticized Twitter for allowing “C-list celebrities” to “encourage violence” against him and his family, adding in his statement: “Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter.” Marx pushed back against the accusations on Twitter, and said the backlash against him proves Trump fans are the “ultimate snowflakes.”