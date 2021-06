Video of a high school student graduating hours before she was tragically shot dead has emerged.Kennedy Hobbs, 18, died after being hit with three bullets at a gas station in Jackson, Mississippi at roughly 10.45 pm at a local branch of Texaco.According to her family, her boyfriend had been shot dead nearby in April. It is not known if the two shootings are connected. Witnesses of the shooting have been questioned by police.No information is known about the killer’s relationship to Hobbs or any potential motive. No names of any potential suspects have been made public.Her graduation from Murrah...