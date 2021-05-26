Cancel
Klevgränd redesigns Kanvas Synths, on sale at 40% OFF

rekkerd.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlevgränd has announced that its Kanvas Synths virtual instruments have been updated with a redesigned interface and some improvements and fixes. We’ve just updated all our Kanvas synths with a whole new design. They have been around for some time now, and while we were doing some performance-focused maintenance (Hello M1! Hello User Presets!), we thought it would be nice to give the graphical interface some love as well. The new UI has even more focus on usability and workflow. And, while it shouldn’t, it kind of… seems to sound better. We’re not sure why…

rekkerd.org
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
Computersrekkerd.org

Sonnox audio plugins and bundles up to 75% OFF in Summer Sale

Plugin Boutique has launched a summer sale on Sonnox, offering discounts of up to 75% off across the entire range of audio plugins and bundles through the month of June. Whether you’re looking for inspiration, another colour in your palette, or trying to complete the collection, there might never be a better time to treat yourself.
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

Clearly White Pixel Buds on sale for $99 ($80 off)

Google is reportedly bringing us a new pair of TWS Pixel Buds later this year but rumor has it, they’ll be “dumbed down” a little over the previous version that launched in early 2020. Hopefully, that means that the next iteration of Google’s in-ear audio will be priced under $100. If you have been considering the current Pixel Buds, now is a better time than ever to pick up a new pair of #MadeByGoogle buds.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

FireMaster sonic enhancer by FireSonic on sale at 50% OFF

United Plugins has launched a sale on FireMaster, offering a 50% discount on FireSonic’s audio effect plugin that is designed to be inserted as the last effect on any track to give it the final polish. Your tracks might already be great but perhaps you still feel it needs a...
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Two Notes Torpedo Captor X Reactive Load Box DI and Attenuator

Excellent tones. Quality construction. Compact size. Generous library of virtual cabs. Loads third-party IRs. Excellent editing software for Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Dual XLR outputs. Great price. Non-switchable ohmage. No dedicated 4-ohm model. Two Notes is a familiar name among IR users. Besides offering a range of hardware speaker...
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Mesa CabClone IR+ Reactive Load Attenuator & IR Cab Simulator Review

Superb construction. Full collection of Mesa cabinet/speaker IRs. Stores 16 IRs onboard. Traditional MIDI I/O jacks. Supports third-party IRs. Continuously adjustable attenuation levels. No switchable ohmage. No editing software. No effects. Only includes Mesa IRs (but you can load third-party IRs). Mesa Boogie's CabClone IR+ is a major upgrade on...
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
ElectronicsAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Apple Redesigns "AirPods" Products

(Cupertino, CA) -- Apple is reportedly releasing a redesigned version of their "AirPods." Bloomberg says the new design features a shorter stem on each ear, as well as a new case design. Apple has also been testing an "AirPods Pro" design ditching the stems altogether, and includes a new motion sensing technology used for fitness tracking.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

HandHeldSound Kontakt instrument libraries on sale at up to 55% OFF

HandHeldSound has launched a sale in celebration of Memorial Day, offering discounts of up to 55% off on all of its products for a few days only. At HandHeldSound we produce virtual instruments from acoustic instruments with a design and approach that streamlines your process and give you freedom to perform and compose in your DAW!
Computersrekkerd.org

Phat Booster saturation plugin by IQ Samples on sale at 40% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive promotion on the Phat Booster plugin, offering a 40% discount on IQ Samples’ saturation effect for a limited time. The easy to use plugin is designed to add fatness to basses, synths, drums and even powerful low-end to vocals. Simple in use, Phat Booster...
New York City, NYmmm.edu

MMC Launches Redesigned Website

Marymount Manhattan College has launched a redesigned website at www.mmm.edu. Some of the great new features of this site include:. Enhanced capacity for video and photography that showcases MMC in action;. A “program finder” that lets visitors explore how majors, minors, and concentrations of interest intersect;. Program pages for each...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Xtant Audio CZ-Alpha brings 80s sounds of Casio CZ synth, on sale for $11 USD

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a limited time sale on the CZ-Alpha classic 1980’s Casio CZ synthesizer instrument library for Kontakt by Xtant Audio. The CZ-Alpha is not only an excellent library for a beginner to start their synth sample collection it is also a totally bodacious choice for the discerning connoisseur to retrofit their template.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Synths 2 Abyss deep & atonal bass library for Kontakt on sale for $19 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Synths 2 Abyss instrument library for Kontakt by Karanyi Sounds, offering nearly 40% off through the end of the month. ABYSS is a designer bass collection focusing on deep and atonal sounds created with classic and modern analog synthesizers to produce rumbling soundscapes, dystopian pads and characteristic drones with real low-end and depth.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Technologypro-tools-expert.com

IK Multimedia UNO Synth Pro Desktop - Tested

In this article and series of videos for Production Expert, Brent March takes an in-depth look at the IK Multimedia UNO Synth Pro Desktop and puts it through its paces, to truly see if you can get authentic analog sound at a great value price point?. IK Multimedia UNO Synth...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

BFD3 drum instrument and expansion packs on sale at 50% OFF

Plugin Boutique has announced a Summer Sale on BFD, with half off on the entire BFD range of virtual drum instruments and expansion packs. BFD3 is the third generation of BFD’s flagship software acoustic drum studio: new levels of realism and ground-breaking features in an intuitive redesigned engine. Save 50% off the full collection including expansions in this special sale.