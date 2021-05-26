Klevgränd redesigns Kanvas Synths, on sale at 40% OFF
Klevgränd has announced that its Kanvas Synths virtual instruments have been updated with a redesigned interface and some improvements and fixes. We’ve just updated all our Kanvas synths with a whole new design. They have been around for some time now, and while we were doing some performance-focused maintenance (Hello M1! Hello User Presets!), we thought it would be nice to give the graphical interface some love as well. The new UI has even more focus on usability and workflow. And, while it shouldn’t, it kind of… seems to sound better. We’re not sure why…rekkerd.org