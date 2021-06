Paramount Plus is set to introduce a new ad-supported plan on Monday that will cost just $5 per month — half the price of its more premium plan. The primary difference between what the service is calling its “essential” plan and the more expensive commercial-free plan — besides the addition of ads — is some missing content. The $10 commercial-free plan includes both local and national news coverage with CBSN and CBS live, whereas the new essential plan only includes national news with CBSN. There’s more sports coverage on the commercial-free plan as well, and premium users also get support for offline downloads.