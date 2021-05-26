Cancel
Essex, MD

Memorial Day ceremonies of the pandemic era

 15 days ago

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, many of the local Memorial Day Ceremonies have been revised to reflect Governor Hogan's Executive Order for social distancing and mask wearing. Please consider attending with your family one or more of these Memorial Day Ceremonies to honor those men and women who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. For everyone's health and safety, please wear masks indoors and for large outdoor gatherings. Please practice social distancing at least six feet. Memorial Day Ceremonies were current at the time of going to press.

