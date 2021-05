Scouting Report: Everlane’s ReNew Air Pants are the lightest, most freeing pair of pants I own. I want to wear them every single day, plain and simple. People are talking a lot about hard pants (aka jeans, chinos, etc.) recently and I just don’t get it. There is no way I’m going back—my “soft” pants aren’t just softer, I’m beginning to think they are more stylish, too. Soft pants, for what it’s worth, are decidedly not sweats. Instead, they are pants you can wear out to any occasion, ones you never want to take off even when you get home after a long day. I used to be a big fan of the Lululemon Joggers, but Everlane just released some new ones and I’m in love.