Chicago, IL

Pride Month Activities for Chicago Families

By Maria Chambers
Red Tricycle Chicago
Red Tricycle Chicago
 15 days ago
June is National Gay Pride Month and Chicago is quite possibly the most fun place to be for celebrations. The list of family-focused events that have been added to the roster the last few years has been incredible. Unfortunately, many of these events have been canceled or postponed again for 2021 due to Covid. Bookmark our story and we’ll keep adding events as decisions are made—keep in mind many are potentially rescheduling for later this summer or early fall. Sprinkle on some glitter, proudly raise those rainbow flags and add these fun activities to your family calendar.

