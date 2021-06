”Spring Splash,” an unofficial event in anticipation of warmer weather and the coming conclusion of the current UW-Whitewater semester, took place without any major incidents according to Whitewater Police Chief Aaron Raap. “Overall, we think it went well,” Raap told ‘The Banner.’ The event involves house parties and bar hopping and because of the preponderance of alcohol has resulted in multiple Whitewater and other police agency interventions.