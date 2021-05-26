Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:. • A 27-year-old Pierz, Minnesota, man was arrested at 3:21 a.m. May 9 on Labore Road and County Road D for narcotics after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies on investigative patrol observed a parked vehicle occupied by two persons slumped over in the front seats and possible narcotics sitting on the dashboard. After the people were awakened, more drugs and paraphernalia were found. The county attorney will consider charges.