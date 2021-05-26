Cancel
Ramsey County, MN

Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:. • A 27-year-old Pierz, Minnesota, man was arrested at 3:21 a.m. May 9 on Labore Road and County Road D for narcotics after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies on investigative patrol observed a parked vehicle occupied by two persons slumped over in the front seats and possible narcotics sitting on the dashboard. After the people were awakened, more drugs and paraphernalia were found. The county attorney will consider charges.

Shakopee, MNswnewsmedia.com

Owner of Tokyo Sushi in Shakopee charged with 58 counts of tax fraud

Juansheng Lin, a 42-year-old woman from Savage who owns Tokyo Sushi and Grill in Shakopee, was charged with 58 counts of tax fraud in Ramsey County District Court earlier this month after the Minnesota Department of Revenue found evidence the restaurant had been underreporting its total sales from January 2015 to November 2019.