Inflation Rears Its Head – Video included.

Should I stay or should I go? For those fans of the former rock band The Clash, this may be an appropriate phrase as it relates to inflation. Will it stay or will it go is being debated in financial circles. Inflation has taken a significant jump recently. April inflation was reported rising at .08% for the month and annual inflation was up 4.2%. Both of these numbers were higher than anticipated. Since the start of the year, prices for gas is up 21%, oil is up 24%, corn 26%, milk 17%, lumber 124%, used cars 21%.