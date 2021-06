Methinks that Mike Lindell has anger management issues — if you didn’t see the way he went off on me, personally, take a look at what rageaholism looks like. He definitely has discernment issues. It should not have come as a surprise to him that he was asked to leave the Republican Governors Association conference yesterday, given the fact that he telegraphed ahead of time, via Steve Bannon’s War Room, that he was going to confront Brian Kemp and Doug Ducey for not jumping on the Stop the Steal bandwagon. They didn’t want to deal with it and if Lindell wasn’t on this myopic, enraged quixotic quest of his, he might be able to figure it out from their perspective.