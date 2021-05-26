Cancel
Norwegian Plans to Redeploy Eight Additional Cruise Ships

By MarineLink
marinelink.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday announced it plans to redeploy eight additional vessels for U.S. and international voyages starting this fall, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the cruise industry to a virtual standstill. Passengers will once again sail aboard Norwegian Breakaway, Encore, Escape, Pearl, Jewel, Sun,...

www.marinelink.com
