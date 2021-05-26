Man shot and killed by deputies in Queen Creek in apparent domestic violence incident

(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

(QUEEN CREEK, Ariz.) A man was shot and killed by deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office in an apparent domestic violence incident in Queen Creek, 12 News reported.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the incident around 1:45 a.m. Information about the specific area where the incident happened was not immediately available.

Deputies found a man and a woman at the scene. Authorities later identified them as husband and wife. The husband allegedly had a weapon in his hand.

The sheriff's office said deputies used force on the man, and he was shot and killed by police.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

The identities of the people involved were not immediately available, nor was a description of the weapon that was allegedly used by the husband.