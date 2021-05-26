Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queen Creek, AZ

Man shot and killed by deputies in Queen Creek in apparent domestic violence incident

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Rrx_0aCDzIlb00
(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

(QUEEN CREEK, Ariz.) A man was shot and killed by deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office in an apparent domestic violence incident in Queen Creek, 12 News reported.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the incident around 1:45 a.m. Information about the specific area where the incident happened was not immediately available.

Deputies found a man and a woman at the scene. Authorities later identified them as husband and wife. The husband allegedly had a weapon in his hand.

The sheriff's office said deputies used force on the man, and he was shot and killed by police.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

The identities of the people involved were not immediately available, nor was a description of the weapon that was allegedly used by the husband.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
836
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#At Scene Of Shooting#Police Violence#County Police#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Man#Authorities#Husband#Ariz#Mark Makela Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix PD investigating after police shooting

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (PHOENIX) Authorities are investigating after a police shooting in Phoenix on Thursday, FOX 10 reported. Few details were immediately available, but the Phoenix Police Department said it happened in the area of 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Tempe, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Man shot and injured after argument about dogs off leash in Tempe

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (TEMPE, Ariz.) A man was arrested in connection with a shooting after an argument about off-leash dogs in Tempe on Tuesday, ABC 15 reported. The Tempe Police Department said officers responded to an apartment near the U.S. 60 and Mill Avenue around 10:45 p.m. On arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the hand.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Two in stable condition after stabbing in Phoenix

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (PHOENIX) Two were injured but are in stable condition after a stabbing on Thursday morning in Phoenix, FOX 10 reported. The Phoenix Fire Department said the incident happened near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Crews responded to the area after getting a report about three people stabbed.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run crash that killed 63-year-old woman

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) The Phoenix Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a woman on Wednesday night, ABC 15 reported. Police said the crash happened near 16th Street and Broadway Road. A woman, identified as 63-year-old Pamela Desoto, was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle driving on Broadway Road.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

One dead after altercation, shooting in Phoenix

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (PHOENIX) A man was shot and killed on Monday and the Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident, ABC 15 reported. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Memorial Day near 31st Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to police. A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Tempe, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Three-vehicle crash on Loop 202 in Tempe leaves 5-year-old child injured

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (TEMPE, Ariz.) A young child was hospitalized Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Loop 202 near Priest Drive in Tempe, 12 News reported. Police said three cars were involved in the crash and four people were evaluated for injuries. One of the patients, a 5-year-old child, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Two more arrested in connection with 2020 Scottsdale mall lootings

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) Two more people were arrested on suspicion of looting stores at Scottsdale Fashion Square last year, ABC 15 reported. The Scottsdale Police Department said a total of 61 people have been arrested as of Tuesday in connection with the suspected looting. Both 29-year-old Anthony Paez and 18-year-old Blaze Claeson were arrested on suspicion of looting from shops on May 30.
Avondale, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Avondale

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (AVONDALE, Ariz.) One person died and two more were taken to the hospital after a crash in Avondale on Wednesday, FOX 10 reported. The Avondale Police Department said a person was driving a truck near Broadway Road and Avondale Boulevard when it was involved in a crash with a white sedan.