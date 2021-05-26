newsbreak-logo
San Jose, CA

Multiple Fatalities in Shooting at VTA Rail Yard, VTA Service Shutting Down at Noon

By admin
Pine Tree
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Jose, CA…Details are still very light on details around the shooting. Initial indicators are possible workplace shooting incident. Unconfirmed reports that possible shooter set fire to his own home before going to the yard for the shooting. The latest from the VTA…We will be shutting down light rail service starting at noon today until further notice. We will have bus bridges in place to provide limited service while we work through this. The light rail yard remains an active investigation scene, limiting our ability to provide service.”

thepinetree.net
San Jose, CA
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
