Drop-Top Joy: BMW M440i Convertible
The M440i Convertible offers an exceptional driving experience. In a world of crossovers, it is certainly pleasing to find a manufacturer that still builds cars. But not just any kind of car, but ones that are sharp looking, luxurious, and offer an exhilarating drive. BMW may have embraced utility vehicles just as enthusiastically as the rest of them, but the company has not given up on coupes, convertibles, sedans, and wagons. We recently drove a 2021 M440i Convertible, an excellent example of an “ultimate driving machine.”autotrends.org