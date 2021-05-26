Drop-Top Joy: BMW M440i Convertible

A day after the official unveil of the new 2022 BMW M4 Convertible, the folks at M decided to give us some new photos of the stylish and sporty cabriolet. The initial photo gallery focused on the exterior design and driving photos, but this updated photo gallery takes us inside the car. We also get to see some close-up details of the convertible. As we reported yesterday, the BMW M4 Convertible is based on the M4 Coupe, just with its roof chopped. With the roof down, its sleek body lines, smooth surfaces, and gracefully swollen wheel arches give it an elegant, yet muscular look. With the roof up, which is now a soft-top, it looks like a classy, performance GT car.