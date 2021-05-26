Cancel
Woman who called the police on Black birdwatcher sues former employer

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Svcr_0aCDz4Ug00

A woman who called the police on a Black birdwatcher in New York City's Central Park is suing her former employer, claiming it unfairly fired her over the incident, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The woman, Amy Cooper, in legal filings to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday said that her former company, Franklin Templeton, didn’t conduct an investigation before firing her, though it said that it did.

She also alleges that Franklin Templeton didn’t try to obtain any of the 911 calls from the incident that would have shown that she called the police out of fear for herself.

The company told The Hill in an email Wednesday that it responded appropriately to the allegations against Cooper.

“We believe the circumstances of the situation speak for themselves and that the Company responded appropriately,” it stated. “We will defend against these baseless claims.”

A viral video of the May 2020 incident showed Cooper having a confrontation with Christian Cooper, who is Black. The two are not related.

Cooper did not have her dog on a leash when the two encountered each other, and Christian Cooper asked that Amy Cooper put the dog on a leash in a public park, as required by Central Park's rules. Amy Cooper then was seen on the video calling the police.

The confrontation happened at the height of a resurgence in efforts to bring about racial justice in the United States.

The Hill has reached out to Franklin Templeton for comment.

Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

In 2020, how many white police officers were shot by black people? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. In 2020, how many white police officers were shot by Black people?. A. In 2019, the most recent year for which complete FBI statistics are available, 48 white officers died as a result of felonious acts, 44 by gunfire; 40 were white; 28 of the alleged offenders were white, 15 were Black/African American, and 1 was Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Central Park Karen’ Sues Ex-Employer for Discrimination

Amy Cooper, the white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, has filed a discrimination lawsuit against her former employer for firing her when video of the incident went viral. Cooper, who was charged with making a false report but then let off the hook after attending therapy sessions, says the firm Franklin Templeton canned her without doing a basic investigation into the confrontation, basing its decision on her race and gender, the New York Daily News reports. “Franklin Templeton perpetuated and legitimized the story of ‘Karen’ vs. an innocent African American to its perceived advantage, with reckless disregard for the destruction of Plaintiff’s life in the process,” the suit says. It also brands Christian Cooper, the man on whom she called the cops, “an overzealous birdwatcher engaged in Central Park’s ongoing feud between birdwatchers and dog owners.” Franklin Templeton said in a statement: “We believe the circumstances of the situation speak for themselves and that the Company responded appropriately. We will defend against these baseless claims.”
New York City, NYWashington Examiner

Woman sues former employer for firing her after viral Central Park confrontation

A white woman sued her former employer for firing her after a viral confrontation with a black birdwatcher last year in New York City's Central Park. Amy Cooper, who attracted nationwide attention in May 2020 after being caught on camera calling 911 to say a black man was threatening her and her dog, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York on Tuesday. Cooper accused Franklin Templeton, an investment management company, of not properly investigating the incident before terminating her from her job as a head of insurance portfolio management, according to multiple news outlets.
Nevada StatePosted by
The Hill

Nevada police asked children of deaf Black woman to interpret for them as they detained her

The North Las Vegas Police Department asked the children of Andrea Hollingsworth, a Black woman who is deaf, to interpret for them as they arrested her. Body camera footage released by the department and Hollingsworth’s own Facebook live of the incident has caused backlash as it shows officers involving the children in the arrest of their mother, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
North Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Black police officer sues North Las Vegas, alleges discrimination

A North Las Vegas police officer is suing the city, alleging he faced racial discrimination because he is Black. The lawsuit, filed May 26 on behalf of officer Donavan McIntosh in District Court, names the city, North Las Vegas police Chief Pamela Ojeda, former Assistant Chief Clinton Ryan and Lt. Alejandro Rodriguez.
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

White New Jersey Police Officers Penalized for Labeling Black Lives Matter Protestors ‘Terrorists’

A white New Jersey police officer was fired and another one has been suspended for six months for portraying Black Lives Matter protestors as terrorists. According to NJ.com, two white female police officers, Sara Erwin (who was terminated) and Sgt. Mandy Grey (suspended for six months) were disciplined because of a Facebook post that Erwin wrote and Grey replied to. The police officers worked with the Hopewell Township, New Jersey police.
MinoritiesNew York Post

Mothers criticize BLM activists for profiting off their dead sons

Grief-stricken mothers who have accused Black Lives Matter of profiting from the deaths of their sons condemned the group’s embattled co-founder Patrisse Cullors after she announced she was stepping down from the movement. “I don’t believe she is going anywhere,” Samaria Rice, the mother of a 12-year-old boy shot by...
MinoritiesThe Hill

Ex-cop who held Black salesman at gunpoint gets probation

The Denver Post reports Scott Gudmundsen, 66, pulled a gun on CSU football player Barry Wesley and his colleague on June 11 and forced the two to get on the ground. He then knelt on Wesley's neck and put the weapon to his back, accusing the two of being "antifa" and terrorists.