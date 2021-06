When did it get so hard to discover new music? These days, it seems the more new artists there are, the harder it is to discover them. The internet can be a frighteningly large place, and current trends in content saturation only make it larger and more frightening. Perhaps that’s why you’ve streamed your favorite series five times but still haven’t caught up on this year’s Emmy winners, or why you listen to the same 20 songs on repeat. Entertainment comfort zones are a real thing, but this list might help you out of yours.