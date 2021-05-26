Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warning Issued for the Hudson Valley

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Ulster; Western Ulster A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ULSTER COUNTY At 1249 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near High Falls, or near New Paltz, moving south at 5 mph. Another storm was located near Napanoch. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Paltz, Ellenville, Highland, Modena, High Falls, Kerhonkson, Tillson, Napanoch, Wawarsing, Lloyd, Crawford, Rosendale, Gardiner, Cherrytown, Tuckers Corner, Maple Hill, Forest Glen, Dwaarkill, Liebhardt and Fantinekill. This includes Interstate 87 near exit 18. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.