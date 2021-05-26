Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ulster County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warning Issued for the Hudson Valley

By Taylor
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hudson Valley needs to prepare for a potential storm. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the Hudson Valley could get some severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Hudson Valley region until 8 p.m. Central Hudson has issued a Storm Warning for today as well.

wpdh.com
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
City
Greene, NY
City
Kingston, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
New Paltz, NY
City
Arlington, NY
City
Beacon, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Severe Weather#Hudson Valley#Extreme Weather#Storm#Central Hudson#Gusts#Wind#Frequent Lightning#Hail#Downed Power Lines#Trees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Mid-Hudson Valley Town Named Among Safest in America

A Hudson Valley town was just ranked as one of the safest in the entire country. When you think of safe towns in the Hudson Valley your mind probably immediately goes to Rhinebeck, Millbrook, Woodstock, Warwick or one of the many quiet little villages scattered throughout the Mid Hudson Region. But according to a list of the safest places to live in 2021 just released by Safewise, those bucolic local towns pale in comparison to one popular local tourist destination that has claimed the 26th spot.
EnvironmentPosted by
101.5 WPDH

WEATHER: Mild With Rain Returning By Late Week

The weather this Memorial Day was pretty forgettable. Cold and dreary weather persisted for most of the long weekend across the Hudson Valley, making it feel more like March rather than the end of May. As we enter the first week of June, will it actually feel like it's almost summer? Can we put the jackets away for the season, finally?
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Popeyes Opening 3 New Hudson Valley Locations, Looking For More

The Hudson Valley can't seem to get enough of that good 'ol fashioned Louisiana Cooking. Known for their comfort food and now-famous chicken sandwiches, Popeyes is the second-largest quick-service chicken restaurant in the country. Currently, the restaurant chain has over 3,000 locations worldwide. Here in the Hudson Valley, there are already four Popeyes in Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh and Middletown, but that number is about to get bigger.
Port Jervis, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

3 Unforgettable Things You Have to Check Out in Port Jervis, NY

Every Monday, (this week Tuesday) we drag in the Wolf's "wheel O' Towns to help us in picking the Wolf hometown of the week. Our wheel has twenty spots on it with towns from Connecticut all the way through the Hudson Valley and each week we invite one lucky listener to call in a pick what town they think the wheel will land on. This week we welcomed Jen on the show to give the wheel a spin. She picked Danbury and after Jess spun away it landed on Port Jervis.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

COVID-Themed Ice Cream Flavor Arrives in the Hudson Valley

It's called "Sweet Return to Normal" and OMG!! Normal never tasted so good!. As we all start to notice that many restrictions are starting to be pulled back across the Hudson Valley, one of our favorite ice cream spots have announced that they are welcome "normal" back with a special flavor of ice cream.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Man Murdered While Visiting Friends Near Walkway Over The Hudson

A former Hudson Valley resident was murdered while visiting friends in Dutchess County during Memorial Day Weekend. The shooter is on the loose. On Friday, May 28, around 1:05 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to 81 Washington Street for a report of a man shot. Responding officers found a 21-year-old former City of Poughkeepsie resident shot. The man who was shot now lives in North Carolina, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.
Ulster County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Ulster, Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Ulster; Western Ulster A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ULSTER COUNTY At 1249 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near High Falls, or near New Paltz, moving south at 5 mph. Another storm was located near Napanoch. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Paltz, Ellenville, Highland, Modena, High Falls, Kerhonkson, Tillson, Napanoch, Wawarsing, Lloyd, Crawford, Rosendale, Gardiner, Cherrytown, Tuckers Corner, Maple Hill, Forest Glen, Dwaarkill, Liebhardt and Fantinekill. This includes Interstate 87 near exit 18. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Proposed Drag Strip in Ulster County Has Residents Fighting

The drag strip would be located in Plattekill, New York. If you're a fan of drag racing the news of a proposed drag strip opening up in Ulster County probably has you excited, as it should, but that excitement isn't being shared by all. The proposed drag strip will be located at 153 Freetown Road, in Plattekill, and once opened, looks to hold drag races Thursdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. each night.
Ulster County, NYTimes Union

Hudson Valley real estate market stays hot

If no additional single-family homes were listed for sale in the Hudson Valley Catskill Region Multiple Listing Service, the available home inventory — just 275 units — would sell out in just about 5 weeks in Ulster County. Tim Sweeney, president of this region’s multiple listing service, said he’s never seen inventory that low.
Fulton County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, the northern Berkshires in western Massachusetts and the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, eastern Catskills, northern Taconics and Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren and Washington counties in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Greene County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Schoharie, Southern Herkimer, Western Greene, Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Schoharie; Southern Herkimer; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties at and above 2000 feet. In New York, Southern Herkimer, Schoharie, Western Greene and Western Ulster Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cover or bring in sensitive outdoor vegetation.
Kingston, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Putrid Smell Near Kingston Has Some Residents Gagging

Something is going on in the Kingston area, and it’s leaving some residents with a horrible taste in their mouths. Or their noses, as the case may be. Can you imagine waking up to a smell so putrid that it makes you want to gag? That’s exactly what is happening to at least a few people in the Kingston area of Ulster County.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Explore the Caves of Ulster County This Weekend

Looking to get out of the house this weekend and do a little exploring around the Hudson Valley? Why not visit the Widow Jane Mine in between Rosendale and Kingston?. The Widow Jane Mine sits on the Snyder Estate, which the Century House Historical Society has just re-opened for socially-distant self guided tours and hikes.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Ulster County Flea Market Finally Announces Opening Day

I have been checking the High Falls Flea Market’s website a couple of times a week since early April. I was hearing about all these other flea markets opening for the season including Stormville Airport, Beacon Flea Market, Patterson Rotary, but no High Falls. Every time I checked it still said they’re waiting until they are sure it’s safe. I get that, and I respect it.
Ulster, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Ulster vaccination site evacuated by bomb threat

TOWN OF ULSTER – A bomb threat resulted in the evacuation of the Ulster County vaccination POD at the Hudson Valley Mall early Friday afternoon. The threat was called into Dick’s Sporting Goods adjacent to the county site around midday and was deemed not credible by local law enforcement at about 1:15 p.m.