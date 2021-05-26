CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US experts say Olympics unprepared for COVID-19, call for WHO help

umn.edu
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleExperts from the University of Minnesota, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and the University of California, San Francisco say planners for the July Olympic Games in Tokyo and the subsequent Paralympic Games have not taken adequate steps to protect athletes, coaches, and support staff from COVID-19. They call for an urgent meeting of World Health Organization (WHO) experts to address the crisis.

twin-cities.umn.edu

