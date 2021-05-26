Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas City, KS

Ark City PD responds to pair of wrecks

By News Room
1025theriver.com
 16 days ago

The Arkansas City Police Department responded to and investigated a pair of injury accidents Friday on Summit Street. The Arkansas City Fire-EMS and Police departments first responded about 10:09 a.m. to a reported injury accident at the intersection of Adams Avenue and South Summit Street They found that a red Ford F-150 pickup truck had struck a building in the 100 block of West Adams Avenue. Both of the truck’s occupants were injured. At about 4:30 p.m. crews responded to a minor-injury accident at the intersection of Birch Avenue and North Summit Street. They found two vehicles blocking the southbound lanes of Summit Street, a green 2006 Toyota Camry and a white 2016 Nissan Altima. Further investigation determined that the juvenile driver of the Camry had failed to stop at the stop sign on Birch Avenue and was struck by the Altima. She was cited in connection for disobeying a traffic control device and no driver’s license.

www.1025theriver.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Arkansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Arkansas City, KS
Accidents
City
Ford, KS
Arkansas City, KS
Traffic
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Green, KS
Arkansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrecks#Traffic Control#Accident#Traffic Police#City Police#Traffic Accidents#Fire#Toyota Camry#Ark City Pd#Nissan Altima#West Adams Avenue#Birch Avenue#Crews#Injury Accidents#South Summit Street#Vehicles#Police Departments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Deputies find stolen car burning on rural Kan. road

A vehicle stolen in central Salina Friday morning was found burning in eastern Saline County that night. Shawn Blazier, 38, of Salina, told police that between 6-8 a.m. Friday, his 1992 Ford Mustang was stolen from in front of his garage behind his residence, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The Mustang was a Fox body, painted primer black. There were approximately $1,000 worth of clothes and a LG cellphone in the vehicle as well.
Kansas Statefox4kc.com

Deadly house explosion in Jackson County, Kansas likely from propane leak

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. — An explosion that killed a man and injured a woman in northeastern Kansas was likely the result of a propane leak, investigators stated. Emergency crews were called on May 11 to the sound of an explosion heard more than 10 miles away. When first responders arrived to the scene north of Holton, a house was found flattened and on fire.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Sheriff reports cause of fatal Kansas home explosion and fire

JACKSON COUNTY—Authorities investigating the fatal home explosion and fire in rural Jackson County say propane caused the disaster, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. Just after 6p.m. May 10, callers notified the Jackson County Sheriff's office of a large explosion that could be heard over 10 miles away, according...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Police: Kan. man caught running from attempted knife attack

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend altercation in Atchison. Shortly after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block South 5th Street in Atchison involving a subject threatening a 51-year-old victim with a knife, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers...
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — A criminal complaint alleges lobbyist James Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the complaint which was filed May 6 charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed...
Kansas StateWIBW

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office participating in Kansas “Click it or Ticket” campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the statewide Click it or Ticket campaign. From May 21-30, over 140 law enforcement agencies across the state will be aggressively enforcing seatbelt and texting laws. Shawnee County drivers can expect an increased police presence on county roadways around the clock.
Winfield, KSctnewsonline.com

Law Enforcement

• Amanda Krook and Lani Stoddard, both of Winfield, were involved in a non-injury accident in the 1000 block of East 15th Avenue. • Randy Palmbers of Newkirk and Monty Hendricks of Winfield were involved in a non-injury motor-vehicle accident in the 100 block of E. 19th Ave. • Kathrine...