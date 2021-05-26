Ark City PD responds to pair of wrecks

The Arkansas City Police Department responded to and investigated a pair of injury accidents Friday on Summit Street. The Arkansas City Fire-EMS and Police departments first responded about 10:09 a.m. to a reported injury accident at the intersection of Adams Avenue and South Summit Street They found that a red Ford F-150 pickup truck had struck a building in the 100 block of West Adams Avenue. Both of the truck’s occupants were injured. At about 4:30 p.m. crews responded to a minor-injury accident at the intersection of Birch Avenue and North Summit Street. They found two vehicles blocking the southbound lanes of Summit Street, a green 2006 Toyota Camry and a white 2016 Nissan Altima. Further investigation determined that the juvenile driver of the Camry had failed to stop at the stop sign on Birch Avenue and was struck by the Altima. She was cited in connection for disobeying a traffic control device and no driver’s license.