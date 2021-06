To find the best tablet or laptop for seniors, you’ll need to determine the features that are right for you and your home or work setup. We recommend that you favor laptops with light and compact form factors and those that are relatively inexpensive, to suit budget-minded seniors. Make sure to also consider the specs, as a powerful laptop will easily run advanced games and software applications. When buying a laptop for seniors, always look for a powerful processor, a gorgeous display, and a light and slim form factor.