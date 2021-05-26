After an identity crisis, Sigrid is back with pop magic

Sigrid had a plan. The Norwegian popstar would wrap up the tour for her debut album Sucker Punch in December 2019 and then take a well-deserved three weeks off. After releasing a UK Top 5 album and performing extensively, she was excited for some downtime. “It turned into a whole year,” she says, deadpan, from her bed in Oslo. “I mean, we had even joked about 2020 being a sort of a gap year for me to work on new music. I was meant to go to LA, Stockholm, London, lots of travelling and writing. It was always going to be a writing year, we just didn’t plan for it to be this hard to make the record.”