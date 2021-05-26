Cancel
8 Easy Half Square Triangle Quilt Patterns

simplesimonandco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf Square Triangles are both easy and fun to make plus they can be combined into a million different combinations and patterns. Sometimes abbreviated to HSTs they are like magic and, I think, one of the most commonly used quilt blocks. If you haven’t ever made a Half Square Triangle...

Wisconsin Statefavecrafts.com

Springtime Quilt Pattern

"The Springtime quilt is an easy project for a beginning quilter. There's nothing complicated about the pattern!! The Springtime quilt is the perfect quilt to keep you cozy! At a finished size of 60” x 72”, the Springtime quilt provides that extra layer of warmth and softness on those chilly spring evenings! Lakegirlquilts is located in northern Wisconsin, an area rich trees and forests. One of my favorite times to be out in nature is when the tender leaves are budding on the trees in springtime! The plus signs sprinkled throughout the design of this quilt represent the positive vibes of springtime!! The color palette of greens and neutrals in this quilt reminds me of the freshly budded leaves on birch, oak, maple, and aspen trees."
Lifestylesliceofpiquilts.com

Olympic Rings - A FREE Quilt Block Pattern!

This month's Quilt Block Mania theme is "international." I admit, this one really had me stumped. International foods, international travel, the International Space Station...I just couldn't land on anything that excited me. So I asked my husband for help. Me: "I need something that might represent the word "international." Any...
Lifestylemomjunction.com

11 Best Shower Benches In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. In case your loved one is experiencing mobility issues or if you have had an...
LifestyleFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Best wooden outdoor dining sets

Many people love dining outdoors under a nice warm breeze. Others love using their outdoor space to host gatherings. However you entertain, setting the scene with the right tables and chairs is the best way to class up your event. You’ll want to select the best wooden outdoor dining set...
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Free Jelly Roll Quilt Pattern with Moda Fabrics

Are you like me and scoop up every jelly roll you see at the quilt store, only to have them sit on your shelf because you can’t figure out what to do with them? Here’s a great pattern from Quilting Queen Online for Moda Fabrics. This beauty measures approximately 68″...
ApparelRecycled Crafts

Easy Quilted Sunglasses Case – Free Sewing Pattern

Keep a pair of sunglasses handy – and scratch free – in your bag with this easy quilted sunglasses case. This sewing project is a great way to use up some scraps and sew yourself a cute new accessory in the process. You can get a tutorial and free sewing pattern from Heather Handmade.
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Fat Quarter Wall Hanging Quilt – Free Pattern

Here is a fun and free quilt pattern that has lots of lovely movement in the design. Called “Midnight Glow”, it is designed by Connie Kresin and is an easy project to make. Measuring approximately 24″ x 32″ when completed, it is not a large quilt. It is an ideal...
Home & Gardenbestwishesflowersngifts.com

Classic Designers Choice

Every order is important to us because we know how important it is to you. We earnestly endeavour to please every customer with beautiful flowers and accommodating service. Knowing that flowers are a perishable natural product and that floral arrangements and floral gifts are handmade, we make every effort to fortify our floral products and ensure the quality, accuracy, and beauty of our work. Many variables determine whether a flower will last as long as anticipated or whether a designer has created something which you will enjoy. Because we constantly seek ways to bring some of these variables under our control for improved floral performance, we welcome your comments and inquiries. Also, if you are not completely satisfied with the quality of one of our products, then please contact us immediately and we will promptly take the appropriate action.
ApparelRecycled Crafts

Easy Ruffle Skirt for Women – Free Sewing Pattern

Needing a new skirt for spring or summer then you have come to the right place! Check out this easy sew ruffle skirt that you can sew this afternoon. There’s a free pattern and sewing tutorial at Happiest Camper. This skirt may take a little time, over an hour to sew but honestly, even a beginner can sew it and look great afterward. Check out this fun and easy ruffle skirt with a free pattern sewing tutorial and make your own. The free pattern comes in women’s sizes Small, Medium, and Large.
Beauty & Fashionkitchentablequilting.com

A Muted Violet Quilt

Back when we were doing the Violet QAL, this was the first stack of fabric I pulled out. I have been feeling more muted palettes lately, and it just so happens that a lot of my favorite prints are a little more muted, so I threw them all together for this quilt.
Entertainmentfavecrafts.com

Star Cross Quilt Block

"Learn how to sew an Star Cross Quilt Block during week 9 of our Spring Block of the Week! This block expands on a technique learned in Week 8! This week learn how to make a “Square in a Square” quilt block!! The Square in a Square blocks will be used to form the design of the Star Cross. This Star Cross Quilt Block uses squares and square in a square blocks. The finished block will measure 12 ½” x 12 ½” square."
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Red & Cream Stripe Cotton Socks With Deluxe Artisan Popcorn Brooch

The beautifully fun popcorn brooch is delicately embroidered by hand with strikingly coloured bullion wire and lovingly finished off with golden crystals. They look amazing teamed with your favourite footwear, even better the brooch is detachable meaning you can wear it on your other much loved accessories and clothing. 100%...
Wooster, ARCourier News

On a quilt

I received a Veteran’s Quilt Saturday, a delightful turn of events and a chance to review some old memories. The assignment was to go out to Wooster (pop. 1,188) and cover its Memorial Day event. They had it in the city park out there, just a little bit down from the four-way stop that more-or-less marks the town center. I’d been invited by a Justice of the Peace who represents that area. They hold the event a week before Memorial Day to avoid the rush of larger cities which have an event over the Memorial Day weekend.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Quilts look at people, the pandemic

The Humboldt County Library is inviting community members to explore and record their pandemic experiences by helping to create a series of COVID-19 commemorative quilts. Arcata Playhouse, Arcata Main Street and The Sanctuary are joining with the library to sponsor this project, and these organizations invite adults, teens and children to share their memories visually on a quilt square.
Designers & Collectionstokyofashion.com

Quilted Overcoat Tokyo Fashion w/ Hatra Long Coat, Dior Blazer, Toga Flare Pants, Lilac Ruffle Tote, Gucci Statement Rings & Square Toe Boots

Meet Zu-min, a 21-year-old student who caught our eye while we were out and about in Harajuku. Zu-min is wearing a burgundy Hatra quilted long coat, layered over a navy blue Dior blazer and navy blue Toga flare pants. He styled his outfit with a pair of square toe boots and a Lilac tote bag with ruffle detailing. To accessorize, Zu-min wore a couple of Gucci statement rings and a Toga Pulla belt.
Food & Drinksnewbernmagazine.com

Beermuda: A Triangle of Delight

Downtown New Bern offers wonderful restaurants, unique shops, fascinating historical buildings, quaint B&Bs, and hotels with waterfront views. But now there’s a new kid in town: three bars in the Pollock Street corridor, nestled within the greater five-points community. Meet Tap That, Brewery 99, and Freshwater Beer Co. According to...
Shoppingwolfandbadger.com

Six Hand-Engraved Crystal Champagne Saucers With Gold Rim Design

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the The Vintage List collection:. Six Hand-Engraved Crystal Champagne Saucers With Ovals Design. Six Hand-Engraved Crystal Champagne Saucers With Lens Design. Nice design. Quality good. Maybe a little on the pricey side but another supplier of a...