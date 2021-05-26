Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Series X Restock: GameStop Is Restocking Xbox Bundles Today

By GameSpot Staff
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameStop is restocking Xbox Series X (and possibly Series S) bundles today. While we don't know the contents of the bundles yet, we expect it to be a mix of games, controllers, Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, and GameStop gift cards. Once the bundles go live, you'll be able to find them at the link below.

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Gamestop#Xbox Elite#Xbox One Bundles#Online Stores#Online Retailers#Xbox Insiders#Target#The Microsoft Store#Xbox Wireless Headset#Xbox Stock Alerts#Newegg#Exchange#Game Pass#Carbon Black#Walmart Walmart#New York Times#Gamestop Gamestop#Gamestop Gift Cards#Expensive Bundles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Costco
Related
Video GamesCNET

Xbox Series X restock: Best Buy has a surprise restock. Who's next?

The Xbox Series X and Series S consoles continue to fly off digital shelves. On Monday, Best Buy restocked its inventory giving plenty of people a chance to get their hands on Microsoft's new system. We're not sure what retailer is next, but it's a good chance that there will be more coming directly from Microsoft's store.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Xbox Series X Isn't Finished Yet

Trying to snagging Sony's PlayStation 5 or Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S is still like pulling teeth, so it's easy to forget that the two dueling consoles have been floating around — mostly in scalpers' basements — since November of last year. And while both platforms boast their own proprietary tech, it's painfully apparent that the PS5 has been one-upping Xbox's new iterations in one specific field: games developed specifically for the new generation of hardware. One video game insider, however, thinks that is about to change.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Rising Hell Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Rising Hell is a vertical platformer rogue-lite filled with adrenaline-pumping action and tons of heavy gothic metal shreds. Climb out from the ever-changing hell while you fight hordes of blood-lusting demons. ABOUT THIS GAME: Fight your way through hordes of blood-lusting demons and escape hell as you unlock new characters and talents to create chaos in the randomly generated and ever-changing landscape of hell! Heavy-metal riffs and pixelated madness will accompany you as you fight your way out from the depths of fiery hell, facing the bugs-ridden Beelzebub’s Lair, and other pits of hell with different creatures, bosses, and living traps lurking around. Chaining combos, jumping maneuvers, and talent building will be your key to help you climb your way out of hell in this adrenaline-pumping vertical platformer. FEATURES: - Vertical Rogue-lite: Climb out of the ever-changing procedurally generated hell while the ever-present threat of permadeath fills your veins with adrenaline. - Epic Boss Battles: Slay gigantic ancient demons such as Dagon, Beelzebub, and many more. - Multiple Game Modes: Choose between campaign and challenge modes complete with its own leaderboards. - Unlockable Characters: Play and unlock different characters that will give you a variety of different playstyles and strategies.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Guards asks you to stay in your lane on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and Switch

While you wait for a true Plants vs Zombies sequel – rather than the admittedly cracking FPS games – you may want to pay attention to Guards, a new lane-based strategy game. It’s been stripped back to the simplest of parts, but it captures a lot of what we love about Popcap’s classic series. Guards is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Knockout City on Xbox Series X?

Knockout City is a team-based multiplayer game that will be supported on Xbox Series X. It has been a day since Knockout City has been released by Electronic Arts. The online dodge ball game held in the middle of the city has been receiving positive spotlight from players. Dodgeball is a familiar game for people as a childhood sport and the unique graphics add to the excitement.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

PS5 restock update tracker: today's latest from GameStop, Amazon, and more

The PS5 restock supply patterns are changing lately as we're seeing more stores go live earlier in the week than they used to. So while Tuesday hasn't traditionally been a hot day, we'd certainly double-check the stores mentioned below. Especially as Best Buy came out of nowhere with a PS5 restock yesterday. It's likely to be in the next few hours if anything is going to happen today.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The Ascent Pushes the Quality on Xbox Series X|S, While Maintaining Parity With Xbox One - News

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant announced the science-fiction action RPG, The Ascent, is just over two months away from release. The creative director and Neon Giant co-founder Tor Frick in an interview with GamingBolt said that using Unreal Engine 4 allowed the development team to maintain parity between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions, while also pushing the quality of the next-generation versions.
Video GamesGematsu

Biomutant – PS5, Xbox Series X gameplay videos

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Experiment 101 have released new, unedited gameplay footage of open-world action RPG Biomutant showcasing the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions’ performance when played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Here are the resolutions and frame rates users can expect:. PlayStation 5 – Runs...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Six months with Xbox Series X

Just like the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X turned six months old in May. Separated by just couple of weeks (here in the US at least), you’d think that maybe the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X would be following similar trajectories only six months out from launch. While that may be true in some respects, in others it already feels like the two consoles are walking divergent paths.
FIFApurexbox.com

Xbox Dev Responds To Report That DRM Is A 'Serious Problem' On Xbox Series X

The popular Modern Vintage Gamer has come out with a video report over the past 24 hours which has certainly caused quite a stir on social media, focusing around a reportedly "serious problem" with DRM issues on Xbox Series X. The video in question has prompted one Xbox developer to come forward and shed some light on the issues at hand.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Scarlet Nexus Demo Comparison Video Confirms 4K Resolution on Xbox Series X, 1440p on Xbox Series S

Scarlet Nexus runs at 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and 1440p resolution on Xbox Series S, according to a new comparison video shared online. The new video, which has been put together with ElAnalistaDeBits, is based upon the demo version that is now available on Xbox consoles. The video not only confirmed the different resolutions for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, and Xbox One X, but also highlighted some differences, like better anisotropic filtering on the current generation consoles and more.