A large number of novice developers are all set for their software designs and make their applications without engaging in the difficult stages of coding. There are thousands of smartphone applications in the Android Market; this makes it an extremely popular mobile-friendly site. This is mostly because Android offers an easy and simple way for developers to create apps, with all of the features available to use, available to all. Prior to the introduction of Android, Java, software creation was always the concern of a programmer with considerable skills. At the same time, the advent of hybrid growth has given mobile app developers the opportunity to publish Android application development services India without writing any code. it has been shown that no more costly or impossible to train expensive software developers can be hired or learned.