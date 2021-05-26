Fort Klamath and Baldwin Hotel museums opening
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 29. Living history re-enactors will be staging demonstrations at Fort Klamath from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30. Admission is free at the museum located 35 miles north of Klamath Falls on Highway 62. Regular hours at Fort Klamath are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday. The museum is closed on Wednesdays.klamathalerts.com