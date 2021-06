Billy Strings - Americana Music Association 2021 Artist of the Year Nominee - Photo by Rick Davidson. Last year was a wash for music festivals everywhere, but with the floodgates opening we’ll soon be able to see the familiar folks we clamor for and make those new, memorable discoveries once again. Beginning this weekend and concluding in October, from New York’s Finger Lakes to Australia, what follows is a chronological listing of just 30 of the many roots music festivals that 2021 has to offer. This column has previously reported on many of them and is planning on featuring more again this year.